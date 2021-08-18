 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $813,950

6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $813,950

  • Updated

This spectacular, contemporary home is situated atop the highly desired Roanoke County Neighborhood of Hunting Hills, and has been tastefully updated with modern design and finishes. The reclaimed outdoor spaces have been carefully manicured to maximize the extraordinary, unobstructed Blue Ridge Mountains and sunset views from almost every room in the home. Boasting 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Baths, within a thoughtfully executed floor plan perfect for hosting large events, while preserving an inviting place for guests, friends, and family to relax and take in the views. The entry level houses a well-appointed kitchen with wine cooler, and large center island perfect for displaying your carefully crafted charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, or featured cocktails.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $89,950

3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $89,950

  • Updated

Great price on this home near the intersection of Franklin, Roanoke, and Floyd Counties! About 2 miles from Bent Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway e…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,500

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,500

  • Updated

Lots of charm and character in this SE 2 story! Most windows replaced, freshly painted, arch, shingle root and gutters replaced within 5 yrs, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics