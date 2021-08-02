6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $859,900

Tremendous space, amazing vistas and complete privacy with convenience to all area amenities, health care and shopping! This custom built; one family-owned home is spectacular. Enter on the main living level to a fully renovated kitchen and family room. Kitchen has a large center island with built in beverage cooler, and charging stations in the center of the home, looking out to amazing mountain vistas! A large family room, living room and dining room with main level access to a half bath, office, storage space and garage entrance. Walk out to a private, large outdoor deck from the main living area or master bedroom area. Master bedroom on main level with a stunning master bath and incredible walk- in closet with w/d hookup. Take either the main hall staircase or back hall staircase