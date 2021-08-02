 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $859,900

6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $859,900

6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $859,900

Tremendous space, amazing vistas and complete privacy with convenience to all area amenities, health care and shopping! This custom built; one family-owned home is spectacular. Enter on the main living level to a fully renovated kitchen and family room. Kitchen has a large center island with built in beverage cooler, and charging stations in the center of the home, looking out to amazing mountain vistas! A large family room, living room and dining room with main level access to a half bath, office, storage space and garage entrance. Walk out to a private, large outdoor deck from the main living area or master bedroom area. Master bedroom on main level with a stunning master bath and incredible walk- in closet with w/d hookup. Take either the main hall staircase or back hall staircase

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

  • Updated

Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

  • Updated

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics