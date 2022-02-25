 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $897,000

  • Updated
Exceptional brick home has been meticulously maintained by the current owners and features updates and amenities throughout! Hardwood floors, 9' ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting and more! formal and informal living areas; 2 story great room features stone fireplace w/gas logs, open kitchen w/cherry cabinets, solid surface counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances; entry level owner's suite; remodeled owner's bath w/dual vanities, walk-in tile shower, soaking tub, heated tile floor; spacious walk-in closet; renovated upper deck to Trex; upper level offers 2nd & 3rd bedrooms ensuite, 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room, office w/custom built-in shelving; finished walkout lower level offers heated floors, entertainment sized rec room w/stone masonry fireplace

