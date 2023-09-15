Welcome to the 'Early Inn at the Grove' offering a Private 9.98 acre setting in the Heart of Rocky Mount! Circa 1854 Historic Estate, Beautiful & Unique to Franklin County with Endless Opportunities! Gourmet Commercial Kitchen with Breakfast Area & Formal Dining Room opens to Large Foyer, Parlor leads to the Breezeway Bar & Library. Huge Bedrooms: Each w/Private Bath. Several Outbuildings, Spacious Patio, 54x100 Pavilion. Too Many Great Features to List! Within walking distance to Harvester Performance Center, Local Restaurants, Speakeasy, Farmer's Market, Post Office & much more! Owner/Agent.
6 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $1,699,000
