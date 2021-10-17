Property to be offered at Auction Dec. 2nd, at Hotel Roanoke. Pre-auction offers are encouraged. List price is suggested opening bid.Appalachian Power & Franklin Real Estate have agreed to offer their beloved Penn Hall Manor to the public. This cherished property will be offered w/26 acres & 658ft of water frontage. The Penn Hall Manor was formerlyowned by the Brown family & known as the B-Bar-B Ranch. During these years the home acted as the nucleus of the farm. When Appalachian purchased the Penn HallManor, they made wonderful improvements & used the property as a training center for many years. They're offering this property to you at auction. Come bid your price for this lovely home & acreage on Smith Mountain Lake.*Square footage, taxes, & year built are estimated by Realtor.
6 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $995,000
