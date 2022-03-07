7 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $1,100,000

PRIVACY & SPECTACULAR VIEWS! One of the highest points in Henry County. 69 acres is mostly wooded. Contemporary home was custom built with tons of windows to take advantage of the views from its high elevation. 2 story great room has stacked stone fireplace. Loft overlooks great room on one side and has a wall of windows on the other. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, upscale stainless steel appliances and is open to the dining area. Master suite includes his and hers bathrooms, huge walk-in closets, a den with a fireplace and a private balcony. Steps to the observatory are open to the great room and have windows overlooking a spacious deck on the other side. Observatory has panoramic views and a balcony to see all the way to North Carolina! You have to see it to believe it!
