 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

7 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,900,000

  • Updated
7 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,900,000

Stunning NEW custom waterfront home by one of the areas premier builders. No detail will be missed in this under construction HOME. Perfect open floor plan designed for indoor/outdoor living and maximum enjoyment of the lake and pool. Vaulted ceiling great room with fireplace, master suite on the main, over-sized light filed kitchen w/large island, pantry, & beautiful finishes throughout! Up to 7 BRs, 5 full BA, lower-level rec. room & large covered porch with outdoor fireplace and sunken, heated, cement deck saltwater pool overlooking the lake. Fire pit w/ gas connection & all within easy access of the lake and private dock. Stunning craftsmanship & well thought out floor plan. PUBLIC water and sewer & size of home makes this ideal for a fulltime time family living, as a HIGH income

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular