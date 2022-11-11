Stunning NEW custom waterfront home by one of the areas premier builders. No detail will be missed in this under construction HOME. Perfect open floor plan designed for indoor/outdoor living and maximum enjoyment of the lake and pool. Vaulted ceiling great room with fireplace, master suite on the main, over-sized light filed kitchen w/large island, pantry, & beautiful finishes throughout! Up to 7 BRs, 5 full BA, lower-level rec. room & large covered porch with outdoor fireplace and sunken, heated, cement deck saltwater pool overlooking the lake. Fire pit w/ gas connection & all within easy access of the lake and private dock. Stunning craftsmanship & well thought out floor plan. PUBLIC water and sewer & size of home makes this ideal for a fulltime time family living, as a HIGH income
7 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,900,000
