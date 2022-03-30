7 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $2,399,000

Seven large bedrooms, 5-1/2 baths. Make wonderful family memories in this high end one of a kind home on over two acres of lake front property. High end appliances including a Thermador 36 gas range, built in refrigerator, wall ovens, pot filler, farm sink all within your beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets. Hardwood LVP flooring throughout including lower level. TV's throughout will remain in home. Beautiful tile, marble in all baths. Navien tankless hot water heater. Lower-level kitchen/bar area. Enjoy spending time on the covered porches, extensive patio or your 1476 sq ft dock. Massive decking covered porches and patios.