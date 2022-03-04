 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $674,950

  Updated
Exquisite home with abundant charm and grace. Massive entertaining areas, high ceilings, huge rooms, and stunning natural woodwork. A rare gem in Roanoke City! Detached summer kitchen, one bedroom apartment over a 2 car garage. Property includes another detached garage for a total of three garage spaces.

