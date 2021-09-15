Exquisite older home with abundant charm and grace. The homeowner has lovingly maintained everything to its beautiful original condition. Massive entertaining areas, high ceilings, huge rooms, and stunning natural woodwork. A rare gem in the Roanoke City! Detached apartment over 2 car garage. Also, it has an attached summer kitchen with louvered windows. Property includes another det. garage for a total of three garage spaces.
7 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $674,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
The final months of his seven years as chief have been marked by controversy and complaints filed by employees.
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
- Updated
SONTAG - The 18th annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days returns to the Franklin County Recreation Park Friday and Saturday with a host o…
- Updated
The school board had earlier decided to have a much less restrictive exemption plan.
Rocky Mount attorney Stephen Maddy said his resignation, effective Thursday, was for personal reasons. Maddy has been called on to give advice on controversial topics in his 7-year tenure, including mask mandates.
- Updated
It was announced on Tuesday that the Boones Mill Apple Festival has been postponed.
- Updated
A Hardy church is set to expand into Rocky Mount this Sunday when it holds its first service at 10:30 a.m.
Billy Idol, domestic short hair
- Updated
Anyone who was awake twenty years ago has a Sept. 11 story. Some people hurriedly gathered loved ones close, not knowing what to fear, but fea…
- Updated
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 events, firefighters will be suiting up tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. for a walk from Rock…