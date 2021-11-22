Mountain views abound with this custom built home on a quiet cul de sac. A gourmet kitchen, an open floor plan with first floor master and expansive outdoor living is all yours. The screened porch, patio, outdoor fireplace, grill connected to gas line, and hot tub draw you outside. Tankless water heater, water softener, central vac, hardwired generator, maximized storage space are a few well thought out features. Septic pumped summer 2021; new landscaping summer 2021; Main level fireplace operates as gas or wood burning. Built in kitchen appliances, clothes washer, clothes dryer, outdoor string lights, tree swing, porch swing, garage refrigerator also convey. OMP offers community pool and an active HOA hosting events for all ages. Your dream home is waiting for you.
7 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $870,000
