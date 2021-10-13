 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $995,000

7 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $995,000

7 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $995,000

Property to be offered at Auction Dec. 2nd, at Hotel Roanoke. Pre-auction offers are encouraged. List price is suggested opening bid.Appalachian Power & Franklin Real Estate have agreed to offer their beloved Penn Hall Manor to the public. This cherished property will be offered w/26 acres & 658ft of water frontage. The Penn Hall Manor was formerlyowned by the Brown family & known as the B-Bar-B Ranch. During these years the home acted as the nucleus of the farm. When Appalachian purchased the Penn HallManor, they made wonderful improvements & used the property as a training center for many years. They're offering this property to you at auction. Come bid your price for this lovely home & acreage on Smith Mountain Lake.*Square footage, taxes, & year built are estimated by Realtor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
Sports News

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury
Local News

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury

The girlfriend of a man accused in a Franklin County murder told a judge Thursday that she had watched, too frightened to intervene, as he fatally strangled 58-year-old William Kirk Odell inside Odell’s home last March.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics