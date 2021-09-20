8 Bedroom Home in Floyd - $1,800,000

Owl Hollow Farm is a spectacular 117+acre country equestrian estate w/4 board fenced paddocks & large spring fed pond just 27 mi from Exit 114 at Rt 8/I-81, 30 min from Roanoke via Bent Mountain & 2 hrs from Virginia Horse Center. A custom brick 8200+ SF French Colonial, 4-story manor features 6-8 BRs, 5 full BAs, walkout basement & 2 car garage. The balcony off the MBR suite overlooks a well-equipped 17-stall barn just a short walk across the courtyard perfect for both professional & amateur equestrian. Each stall has mats, lights & mounted fans. Two foaling stalls have fan, heater & camera. Additionally, there is a wash stall, tack rooms, trophy room, laundry room, office w/breakroom, full bathroom & heat pump. Above the barn is 1608 SF, 2BR, 1BA apartment. The 56'x53' indoor arena also includes workshop & loft that overlooks riding arena below. The paddocks & lush green rolling pastures all have run-in shelters & riding ring. A magnificent property treasured thru the years.