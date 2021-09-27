Custom Built upscale home In the heart of SW County with privacy w panoramic views of the city lights and Mountain ranges. Renovated 2019 Upscale appliances in the main living area with an open floor plan and folding glass doors opens for outdoor living. - you feel part of the view. A luxurious masters suite offers views from the Jacuzzi, a passthrough fireplace and a walk in closet. All Main level bedrooms have attached full baths. The lower level consist of two in-law suites with completely independent living including kitchen and laundry generating $2,500 per month through Air BNB. .Whole house Generator new roof 12/2020 - much more. Subject to unilateral Termination by seller of Existing Cash Contract delayed by Estate inheritance issue.
8 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,140,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
FERRUM - A vigil has been scheduled for Friday on Ferrum College's campus in honor of the life of Panthers student-athlete Cole Lipinski, who …
Center Stage Catering, Inc. recently announced that it will be opening a new restaurant in Rocky Mount. It will be called The Porch.
The Town of Rocky Mount will be holding the Sidewalk Sale tomorrow.
An outdoor climate-controlled tent was set up adjacent to the emergency department at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Monday.
- Updated
SNOW CREEK—Local distiller and national television personality Henry Lee Law and his sidekick Kenny Law will visit “Moonshine Memories...Old &…
Ferrum College welcomed its new campus minister last month when Indiana native Laura Robinson arrived on campus.
- Updated
A Rocky Mount girl has donated more than 200 pounds of pet food and supplies to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
- Updated
A lawsuit that challenges the taking of private land for the Mountain Valley Pipeline remains pending in an appeals court.
- Updated
ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team scored the game's first 34 points Thursday to claim its fourth win of the season - a…