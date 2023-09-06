Names like Katie Ledecky, Natalie Coughlin, Missy Franklin and Regan Smith are familiar to those who have tuned in to watch the Olympic Games every four years. Those swimmers usually contended for gold medals representing the United States.

Each one of them honed their craft while swimming for Stanford or California Berkeley.

Women’s swimming is one of many Olympic sports programs that excel on a yearly basis at both Stanford and Cal. The Bay Area universities’ rich athletic history were compelling reasons why they, and SMU, were invited to join the ACC last week.

The additions give the ACC 18 members, including 17 for football.

Football is front and center when realignment takes place. Stanford and Cal have struggled in recent seasons, while SMU’s program is returning to prominence nearly four decades removed from the NCAA handing down the “death penalty.”

SMU has invested in its football program in recent seasons under Chad Morris, Sonny Dykes and now Rhett Lashlee. The Mustangs have enjoyed four straight winning seasons in the American Athletic Conference.

Stanford has not gone to a bowl game since 2018, when it won the Sun Bowl and finished 9-4.

The Cardinal went 14-28 between 2019 and 2022, which led to David Shaw’s resignation and Troy Taylor being hired.

Cal went 10-18 between 2020 and 2022. The Golden Bears appeared in back-to-back bowl games prior to the three straight losing seasons.

The gridiron resume pales in comparison to what Stanford and Cal have enjoyed across the board in their other sports offerings.

Stanford won the Learfield Directors’ Cup as the nation’s top athletic program for the 26th time in the 2022-23 school year. The Cardinal won 25 straight cups between 1994-95 and 2018-19 before Texas won in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Stanford finished second to North Carolina in the inaugural Directors’ Cup standings in 1993-94 and was runner-up both years Texas won.

In fact, Stanford is the one athletic program in the nation churning out multiple team national titles on a yearly basis as frequently as Virginia.

The Cavaliers have won multiple team national championships in four consecutive academic years (discounting 2019-20, when most NCAA postseasons were canceled).

Stanford has won multiple team national championships since the 2014-15 season and leads the nation with 134 NCAA titles. The Cardinal have claimed team titles in 12 different sports since the 2014-15 school year.

Cal finished 22nd in the 2022-23 Directors’ Cup standings. The Bears won a national championship in men’s swimming and diving to give that program back-to-back titles.

The additions of Stanford and Cal give the ACC eight of the top 25 in the last Directors’ Cup standings (Stanford, UVa, North Carolina, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame and Cal).

One of Stanford’s national championships since 2014-15 came in women’s basketball. The Cardinal won the 2021 title to go with their crowns from 1992 and 1990.

Cal is in the midst of four consecutive losing seasons in women’s basketball. That came after the Bears appeared in the NCAA tournament seven times in an eight-season stretch.

SMU enjoyed its first winning season in women’s basketball since 2016-17 when it went 17-13 last year. The Mustangs’ last NCAA tournament appearance came in 2007-08.

The three men’s basketball programs are in the midst of lengthy postseason droughts.

The Cardinal went 14-19 last season and have only one season above .550 in league play since their last NCAA tournament appearance in 2013-14.

Cal enters the upcoming campaign with six consecutive losing seasons. The Bears’ last NCAA tournament appearance came in 2015-16.

SMU went 10-22 last season and last appeared in the NCAA tournament in 2016-17.

Stanford and Cal both sponsor baseball and softball. SMU does not sponsor either sport.

Stanford has made 19 College World Series appearances and won the national baseball title in 1987 and ’88. The Cardinal softball team advanced to the 2023 Women’s College World Series semifinals.

Cal baseball went 24-28 last season. Cal’s softball team won the national title in 2002, and the Bears’ last WCWS appearance came in 2012.