The idea of introducing a farmers market and new parking lot/park space attracted interest from community members who participated in Boones M…
Even heroes need help.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, invites anyone interested in adopting one of the beagles to call his office in order to get on a waiting list.
LYNCHBURG—The Virginia Commonwealth Games continue this weekend with its All-Star Baseball tournament this weekend and Franklin County players…
FERRUM—After coaching at his high school alma mater, Tanner Brooks is returning to his college alma mater as a coach, but he’s changing sports.
A June 28 ribbon cutting celebrated recent improvements to Rocky Mount’s Celeste Park, including three new dirt trails.
The smooth coneflower has made a comeback since the 1990s, when it complicated plans for Virginia Tech's Smart Road.
Recent improvements to Winding Way Road in Boones Mill will hopefully address the road’s erosion problem.
Veterans Joseph Long Jr. and Herburt Jones are the recipients of the 2022 Patriot Awards presented annually by the Rocky Mount Rotary Club at …
Blue Ridge PBS has announced that it is creating an all-digital television station for Southwest Virginia.