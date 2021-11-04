Aiden
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Seven candidates vied for four seats on the Franklin County School Board on Tuesday night. Out of the four seats, two of them were contested. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, it appears that there will be at least two new members of the board.
- Updated
Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made a campaign stop in Rocky Mount on Wednesday morning at Franklin Restaurant. He…
- Updated
Registered voters in Franklin County are eligible to cast ballots Tuesday in statewide and local general elections.
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn…
Baby Nova, domestic short hair
- Updated
Thomas "T.J." Robertson has been held pending trial since early July, when a judge revoked his bond for ordering an "arsenal" of assault-style weapons.
- Updated
FERRUM—Ferrum College scored multiple touchdowns in the first, second and third quarters Saturday and produced more than 500 yards of offense …
A winter sports parents meeting at Franklin County is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
- Updated
The championship game in the 10U division is Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field. It's a match-up between No. 1 seed Cave Spr…