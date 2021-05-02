Angelica
Later this summer, Harbor Freight Tools will be opening its 33rd store in Virginia and its first in Franklin County, according to company officials.
Franklin County-based Virginia Furniture Market announced plans Wednesday to build a 120,000-square-foot distribution facility on 8 acres alon…
Despite a weather forecast that called for heavy rain, more than 200 spectators attended the Moonshine Heritage Car Show at the Blue Ridge Ins…
CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin Coun…
Emma and Bill Parcell were among the dozens of residents who turned out to celebrate the official opening of the Ferrum Pedestrian Bridge alon…
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in March (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
- Updated
A Rocky Mount man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.
- Updated
FERRUM — Abe Naff’s pursuit of a legal remedy with regards to his firing as Ferrum College’s Director of Athletics has sustained a setback at …
When Morganne Flinkstrom was looking at colleges, she immediately felt a connection to Ferrum College.
After four years at Ferrum College, Davon “D” Robinson can say he is a changed man.