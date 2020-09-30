McAirlaid's names new VP of operations

McAirlaid’s, Inc. announced recently that Gus Tosoni has been named vice president of operations.
Tosoni comes to McAirlaid’s, Inc. with more than 10 years of senior management and quality experience, most recently as vice president operations — rail group at The Anderson’s where he oversaw operations of 30 different locations throughout the United States. Before that, Tosoni served as vice president of operations and plant general manager at FreightCar America, a quality railroad freight car manufacturer.
Before joining McAirlaid’s, Tosoni held positions at Westinghouse Air Brake, National Steel Car Limited and Innovative Steam Technologies.
Tosoni received a mechanical engineering technologist degree and quality assurance Level 1 and 2 certifications from Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology in Hamilton, Ontario Canada.
