Applications available for SML Lions scholarship for college transfers

SML Lions Scholarship Trust recently announced it is accepting applications for the 2021 college scholarships for Franklin County High School seniors who will pursue a four-year college degree after earning an associate degree at a community college.
The SML Lions Scholarship Trust began this award in 2016 for FCHS students who started their college experience at a community college. The program supported these recipients when they moved on to a Virginia four-year college or university.
The scholarship helps FCHS seniors who want or need to attend a community college before they transfer to a four-year school. During the recipient’s community college experience, the SML Lions Scholarship Trust maintains a mentor relationship with each recipient.
This spring the scholarship trust will award at least two of these transfer scholarships. The grants will provide $3,000 each to recipients while they finish their bachelor’s degrees.
The SML Lions Scholarship Trust awards transfer scholarships on the same criteria it uses for its long-standing four-year program: academic excellence in high school, significant extracurricular and community involvement, financial need, positive recommendations from references, application essays and personal interviews.
The deadline for FCHS seniors to apply for this year’s two available transfer scholarships is March 16. Applications are available from the FCHS guidance department or at sites.google.com/a/frco.k12.va.us/fchs-guidance/scholarships.
For more information about the scholarship program or the SML Lions Scholarship Trust, contact Joe Brown at smllionsscholarshiptrust@gmail.com.