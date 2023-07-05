For Ron Willard Sr., it was hard work and a vision for the future that led him to become Smith Mountain Lake’s most successful developer. In the 50 years since starting Willard Construction which later became Willard Companies, he has built a legacy of countless homes and businesses that shaped the community.

Born in 1945, Willard grew up in the Scruggs area of Franklin County helping his father raise tobacco on a 75-acre farm. In those days, long before the eventual construction of Smith Mountain Lake, the area was far different.

The community back then was mostly farmland with families just trying to get by. Willard said his family was no exception. They lived off a steady diet of fruits and vegetables grown and canned on the farm as well as livestock they raised such as cows, chickens and pigs.

The farm, purchased by his father for $1,250, was part of what used to be an 1,800 acre estate that had been run down after years of neglect, Willard said. It also lacked many modern conveniences such as running water.

“I know what it is like to have outdoor privies. I know what it is like to have no water in the house. I know what it is like to take a bath in a No. 2 wash tub,” Willard said.

To raise some additional money in those days, Willard’s father and uncles would work odd construction jobs around the community. He recalled hauling lumber to projects at the young age of 6 with a hammer strapped to his apron.

It was in those early days he got his first introduction into the world of construction. “I grew up working with them when dad needed to put an addition on someone’s house in the neighborhood, a porch or whatever. I was his helper,” Willard said.

Willard graduated from Franklin County High School in 1964 and found ways to continue his education taking night classes while working a variety of jobs in the area. He said construction jobs were hard to find at that time, which led him to briefly take jobs in area factories which paid about $1 an hour at the time.

“There was just no construction going on,” Willard said of those early years. “There was just none.”

After more than a year searching for construction work after high school, Willard was eventually able to find some odd jobs in Rocky Mount. He helped build an addition to what is now the Early Inn at the Grove and later helped construct Rocky Mount Elementary School.

“I went from there into commercial construction,” Willard said.

In those early days, Willard moved between several construction companies. Through those companies he helped build dormitories at Hollins College near Roanoke and was part of the crew that constructed the Salem Civic Center.

He eventually took a job in Danville with John Daniel Builders. The company, seeing his potential, sent him to Arkansas to learn personnel management and construction supervision.

“When I came back I took over all their steel work and all their precast work,” Willard said.

Two years later, Willard said he was in charge of three crews and was working in three states. Any job that required steel work or precast he was in charge of.

Willard continued working for the company for six years, but he continued to feel the pull of Franklin County and the newly constructed Smith Mountain Lake. In 1969, he made his first investment in the lake with the purchase of 30 acres of land he turned into a campground he named Poplar Cove.

A visit to Lake Wylie during a construction job in Charlotte, opened Willard’s eyes to the potential of Smith Mountain Lake. There he saw homes lining the lakefront and knew the same could be done at home.

“I thought, Smith Mountain Lake is wide open for this,” Willard said. He then began visiting other area lakes between construction jobs to get a better idea of what come be done at Smith Mountain Lake.

Following a two-year stint working for Frye Construction in Roanoke, Willard decided to finally set out on his own in 1973. He started Willard Construction, building several homes and businesses in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Bedford County and Botetourt County in those early days.

Willard said he started Willard Construction with $30,000 as well as a $30,000 line of credit from the bank. “I always seemed to have it on the line,” he said of those early days running is company. “None of those days were easy.”

In 1976, Willard finally set his sights on Smith Mountain Lake, purchasing the first 60 acres of property that would eventually become The Waterfront community. The property was located near the family farm where he grew up.

That initial purchase later expanded to a development of more than 755 acres.

Willard slowly began purchasing other property around the lake to build housing developments. He admitted those early days came with some risk as he continued to spend his profits into more developments.

One significant risk, according to some at the time, was the idea to bring a golf course to the community. Willard proposed a luxury golf course in The Waterfront community. It was an idea few others around the lake shared.

“When I announced I was going to build a golf course they thought I was nuts,” Willard said.

The Waterfront Country Club opened in 1981. Just a few years later Willard started work on another waterfront development and golf course on the southern side of Smith Mountain Lake.

Work began on The Water’s Edge development in 1985. Willard purchased 712 acres for homes as well as a second luxury golf course on Smith Mountain Lake. The golf course opened in 1988.

It was around that time in 1985 that construction slowed for a time at Smith Mountain Lake and other developers at the time eventually went broke. Willard said, at the time, his business was growing and thriving.

“I felt like then I had made it,” Willard said.

Willard’s expansion around the lake has grown substantially since those early days. His company has developed countless homes in communities around the lake including The Boardwalk, The Farm, South Harbour, Cypress Park, Meadow Farm Estates and Gangplank Pointe.

Willard said one of his greatest joys is driving through a development his company constructed. Changing from open fields or woodlands to communities with streets, sidewalks and homes filled with families.

Commerce at Smith Mountain Lake has also been shaped by Willard. He purchased 200 acres to construct the Westlake Towne Center which includes shopping, dining and a movie theater.

Willard also purchased a semi-private golf course in the Westlake area called Chestnut Creek in 1996. The 152-acre golf course was later renamed The Westlake and turned into a public course.

The Westlake was later sold in 2020 along with Willard’s two other golf courses The Waterfront and The Water’s Edge. Willard, 75 at the time, said the sale was due to wanting to step back from the day to day operations of the company.

“Now that it is done I’m so happy,” Willard said of the sale. “I can go play golf and I don’t have to worry about what’s wrong.”

Willard tries to play golf at least three days a week, usually at one of the area golf courses. He said he feels better and stronger the more often he plays.

With Willard stepping away, his son, Ron Willard II, has slowly stepped in to oversee more and more operations of The Willard Companies over the past few years. Willard said he still comes into the office from time to time. The two will bounce ideas off each other concerning what is next for the company.

The Willard Companies has not slowed down in recent years even as Willard continues to step away. Willard II said there are several other projects on the horizon they plan to announce soon.

Now 77, Willard has given some thought to his legacy and how he would like to be remembered. He wants people to know he did it right.

“The satisfaction of our customers is what I want to be remembered for,” Willard said.

In its 50 years, The Willard Companies has amassed and developed more than 3,500 acres of lake property including 35 miles of shoreline. Those early developments sparked Smith Mountain Lake into life and their work through the decades has helped it to continue to grow and thrive.

Through it all, Willard stood at the forefront. Looking back now, that hard work brings him nothing but enjoyment. “Damn, it was fun.”