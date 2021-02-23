FERRUM - Ferrum College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Roanoke College played to a 1-1 draw Sunday in a women’s soccer match, the 2021 season opener for both clubs, at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Both goals were netted in the second half.
Ferrum was playing its first match in more than a year (472 days) becuase the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of its traditional fall campaign with an abbreviated spring season as its replacement.
Neither team scored in the two, 10-minute periods of sudden-victory, post-regulation play.
The Maroons (0-0-1, 0-0-1 ODAC) did find the back of the net in the 108th-minute, but their match-winning goal was voided by an offsides violation, the only such infraction of the contest.
Roanoke took a 1-0 lead at 46:30, courtesy of a Morgan O’Neil tally.
The Panthers (0-0-1, 0-0-1 ODAC) squared the count at the 79:23 mark when junior Brady Hentz dissected the net on a free kick from 45 yards.
“I am so incredibly proud of the way we fought to come back after being 1-0 down. It wasn’t pretty, but we never stopped working,’’ second-year Panthers head coach Erin Saleeby said.
“There is a lot of heart in this team.’’
Roanoke finished the match with advantages in shots (22-3), shots on goal (11-2) and corner kicks (5-0).
Abby Hayes, Ferrum’s goalkeeper, registered 10 saves, while Roanoke counterpart Hannah Shay totaled one save.
The Panthers committed two fouls to the Maroons’ one.
Ferrum’s next match is Sunday in Lexington against Washington and Lee University at 1 p.m.
The Generals bested the Panthers twice last season with that second triumph coming in the quarterfinals of the ODAC’s post-season tournament.
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. - Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team has qualified four competitors for this year’s Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Championships slated for early next month in Ohio.
Katerina Pendergrass (109 pounds), Destiny Benjamin (143 pounds), Morganne Flinkstrom (170 pounds) and Leya Deickman (191 pounds) earned berths with top-four finishes in their weight classes at Sunday’s Southeast Regionals at Emmanuel (Ga.) College.
Pendergrass and Benjamin each placed fourth and Flinkstrom and Deickman each placed third.
Ferrum finished fifth in the team standings with 46.5 points.
King (Tenn.) University captured the regional championship with 160.5 points, followed by Emmanuel (129.5), Presbyterian (S.C.) University (66), Limestone (S.C.) College (56) andb Ferrum.
Pendergrass and Benjamin each lost her first bout before rallying to earn her national- qualifying berth.
“We took five wrestlers to regionals and we got four qualified through to nationals,’’ second-year Panthers head coach Breonnah Neal said. “Destiny went from losing her first-round match to coming back to get fourth. That shows grit and determination. I’m proud she could battle back and was able to make it to nationals.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to work to prepare for nationals…,’’ Neal said.
The national tournament is Saturday, March 6 at Tiffin (Ohio) University.
MISENHEIMER, N.C. - Pfeiffer (N.C.) University totaled 24 hits at the expense of two Ferrum College pitchers Sunday en route to a sweep of the Panthers in a non-conference softball doubleheader, 7-4 and 7-1.
The Panthers (0-2) opened their 2021 season with the pair of setbacks to the Falcons (4-2), a former USA South Athletic Conference rival.
In the first game, Pfeiffer rallied from deficits of 2-1 and 4-3 by rallying for four runs in the last of the sixth.
The Panthers tallied two runs each in the top of the first and the top of the fifth.
The Falcons scored single runs in the first, second and fourth frames.
Pfeiffer outhit Ferrum, 13-8, and played error-free defense, while the Panthers committed two errors.
The Falcons belted four extra-base hits: doubles by Alexis Walter, Makenzie Pennell, Caiti Mickles and Paige Love.
Former Franklin County prep standout Sara Brown, a senior, was 0 of 3, but reached base twice.
Paige Love led Pfeifer with three hits, while Walter, Mickles, Ashlyn Kennedy and Reece Davis each collected two.
For Ferrum, Arielle Eure collected three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs.
Also with hits were Keri Hamlett, Bayley Cunningham, Emily Cook, Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and Carly Nelson each with one.
Cunningham drove in two runs and Hamlett stole a base.
Pfeifer used three pitchers. Starter Ashlyn Kennedy (1-0) worked 5 1/3 innings for the win.
Erin Nelson (0-1) was charged with the loss. She struck out two, walked one and permitted seven runs, three of which were earned.
Nelson faced 33 batters in her complete-game effort. She threw 105 pitches, 69 for strikes.
In the second game, Pfeiffer overcame a 1-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the third and four in the fifth.
The Falcons outhit the Panthers, 11-4, and played error-free defense, while the Panthers committed the game’s lone blunder. Three of those hits were for extra bases: all doubles.
Brown was 1 of 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Addison York collected three hits, while Walter and Mickles each totaled two and Pennell, Mattie Hinson and Paige Love each had one.
Pfeiffer stole two bases and was caught once.
Eure and Tori Scott each stroked a double for the Panthers and Scott drove in their lone run. Also with hits were Weaver and Caitlyn Wiles.
Eure stole a base.
Mickles (1-1) worked all seven innings inside the pitching circle and permitted four hits, no walks and a run, which was earned. She struck out two.
Mickles faced 25 batters. She threw 75 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.
Skyler Swaney (0-1) tossed six innings for Ferrum and surrendered 11 hits, three walks and seven runs, all earned, while striking out two. She hit one batter.
Swaney faced 32 batters and threw 123 pitches, 76 of which were strikes.
Ferrum plays Methodist (N.C.) University in its first home doubleheader of the season Saturday. The first game starts at 1 p.m. at American National Bank Field.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Ferrum College netted eight of the match’s first nine goals and 12 its first 15 Saturday in a 14-8 non-conference, season-opening women’s lacrosse victory over Methodist (N.C.) University Saturday.
Erin Reynolds tallied all four of her goals during the Panthers’ opening, eight-goal surge, while Megan Allen netted three and Willow Cooper found the back of the net once.
With the victory, the Panthers (1-0) extended their current winning streak to five matches dating to last year’s 4-0 finish in an abbreviated season that was shelved after four matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferrum has tallied 78 goals in those five matches, an average of 15.6 goals-per-match.
The Monarchs (0-1) closed the difference to five goals, 8-3, before the Panthers responded with a four-goal, end of half surge that featured two scores by Cooper and one each by Kaitlyn Harley and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County).
Harley netted both of Ferrum’s second-half goals.
Reynolds, Allen and Harley accounted for 10 goals and two assists.
Keegan Foyles led the Monarchs with three goals.
“(It) was a good first game, we got off to a great start,’’ Ferrum head coach Karen Harvey said. “The second half was a little stagnant, but our defense cme through when we needed it.
“I’m proud of the effort,’’ Harvey said.
Ferrum’s Amanda Thomas logged all 60 minutes in net and registered one save.
The Panthers outshot the Monarchs, 30-13, and held advantages in ground balls (27-23), clears (13 of 19 to Methodist’s 15 of 23 clip) and draw controls (15-9) at match’s end.
The Monarchs held edges in saves (10-1) and free-position shots (4 of 7 to Ferrum’s 3 of 6 clip).
Ferrum committed 26 turnovers to Methodist’s 31.
Two of the Monarchs’ three first-half goals were scored in man-up situations.
Ferrum’s next match is today against North Carolina Wesleyan College. Start time is 3:30 p.m. in Rocky Mount, N.C.