Cunningham drove in two runs and Hamlett stole a base.

Pfeifer used three pitchers. Starter Ashlyn Kennedy (1-0) worked 5 1/3 innings for the win.

Erin Nelson (0-1) was charged with the loss. She struck out two, walked one and permitted seven runs, three of which were earned.

Nelson faced 33 batters in her complete-game effort. She threw 105 pitches, 69 for strikes.

In the second game, Pfeiffer overcame a 1-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the third and four in the fifth.

The Falcons outhit the Panthers, 11-4, and played error-free defense, while the Panthers committed the game’s lone blunder. Three of those hits were for extra bases: all doubles.

Brown was 1 of 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Addison York collected three hits, while Walter and Mickles each totaled two and Pennell, Mattie Hinson and Paige Love each had one.

Pfeiffer stole two bases and was caught once.