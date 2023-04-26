Franklin County Baseball is staging, Franklin County High School Baseball Youth Night, Friday April 28.

The Eagles junior varsity and varsity squads are inviting all Franklin County youth baseball players to run out on the field with them in a doubleheader against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

First pitch for the JV game is 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $7 to get into the game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, which is on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Concessions are sold during both games.

Players wearing their jerseys to the concession window receive a free ring pop.

Chug for the Jug is Saturday

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

Christopher Newport wins tournament, Ferrum is 12th

WILLIAMSBURG - Ferrum College’s men’s golf team finished 12th out of 13 teams in the Glenn Heath Memorial, hosted by the Apprentice School at the Williamsburg Country Club.

The Panthers totaled a 654, which was 58 strokes better than 13th-place Apprentice (712).

Christopher Newport University (CNU) won the team title with a 577.

Hampden-Sydney College B finished second with a 612, followed by Roanoke College (613), Campbellsville Harrodsburg (622), Pfeiffer (N.C.) University (623), North Carolina Wesleyan College (625), Shenandoah University A (629), Chowan (N.C.) University (635), Southern Virginia University (645), Shenandoah University B (646) and Hampden-Sydney College C (653).

Robb Kinder (67-70, 137) of CNU claimed the individual championship by five strokes.

Kinder’s score was 7-under-par.

Ferrum’s Chase Sells (83-76, 159) tied for 33rd in an 81-player field and Zachery Walsh (80-82, 162) placed 44th.

Also for the Panthers, Brett Pennington (85-80, 165) tied for 49th, Brandon Jones (80-88, 168) was 56th and Trevor Green (86-90,176) was 70th.

Ferrum’s Cannon Newell (80-86, 166) competed as an individual and finished in a tie for 53rd.

PBA Junior event is scheduled for Rocky Mount

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Junior Rocky Mount South U15 Mixed Regional is scheduled for Friday,through Sunday at the Rocky Mount Bowling Center.

Pickleball tournament is set for May 13

MONETA - Pickleball for Parkinsons is slated for Saturday, May 13 at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA.

Players of all skill levels can compete.

Those who register by Monday, May 1 receive a free t-shirt.

Round robin tournament play is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $35 per person. No partner is required.

Registration and warm-ups begin at 8:30 a.m.

To register, call the SML YMCA, (540) 721-9622.

Those with questions should email pb4parkinsons@gmail.com .

A VIP After Party begins at 5 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. There is limited capacity.

Proceeds from the tournament and after party will be donated to the YMCA’s Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinsons program.