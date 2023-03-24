Battle of the Bases, Franklin County’s annual softball showcase tournament, returns this weekend with Eagles’ varsity and junior varsity teams in action.

Games today (Friday, March 24) are Franklin County jayvee vs Patrick County jayvee at 1 p.m., Patrick County jayvee vs Chestnut Ridge jayvee at 3 p.m., Patrick County varsity vs Chestnut Ridge varsity at 5 p.m. and Franklin County varsity vs Chestnut Ridge varsity at 7 p.m.

All games today are scheduled to be contested on the varsity field.

Saturday’s games on the the varsity field are Chestnut Ridge varsity vs Staunton River varsity at 9 a.m., Patrick County varsity vs William Byrd varsity at 11 a.m., William Byrd vs Turner Ashby at 1 p.m., Patrick Countty versus Staunton River at 3 p.m. and Franklin County vs Turner Ashby at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s games on the jayvee field are William Byrd jayvee vs Franklin County jayvee at 9 a.m., Staunton River jayvee vs Chestnut Ridge jayvee at 11 a.m., Turner Ashby jayvee vs Chestnut Ridge jayvee at 1 p.m., Staunton River jayvee vs William Byrd jayvee at 3 p.m. and Turner Ashby jayvee vs Franklin County jayvee at 5 p.m.

Franklin County’s varsity squad finished 2-1 in last year’s tournament and Turner Ashby claimed the championship.

Comets claim 3-1 win over Eagles

In a contest in which all four runs were scored in the eighth inning, Halifax County defeated Franklin County, 3-1, in a non-district varsity softball win over the Eagles on their home diamond Tuesday.

The contest was tied at 0-0 through seven frame.

The Comets raalied for three runs in the top of the eighth, while the Eagles scored in the bottom of the inning.

Dedication of softball complex is Saturday

FERRUM - Plans have been finalized to host a formal dedication ceremony for the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex at Ferrum College.

College officials plan to hold the dedication Saturday, March 25 to honor Van Kleeck, who served 24 years as the Panthers head softball coach and 10 years as the college’s Senior Woman Administrator.

The two-story facility includes a team locker room, a coaches’ locker room, a working pressbox, a concession stand and restrooms.

Seating is chair back and open-area concrete platforms between the building and the backstop.

Van Kleeck guided the Panthers to USA South Athletic Conference regular-season titles in 1994, 1995 and 2013, league postseason tournament championships and accompanying NCAA Division III tournament berths in 2002, 2005 and 2012.

As head coach at Mercer (Ga.) University, Van Kleeck was voted New South Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and in 2013, she was selected USA South Coach of the Year.

The National Fastpich Coaches Association honored Van Kleeck with its NFCA/Easton Victory Club 500-Win Milestone.

Van Kleeck served on the NCAA Softball Rules Committee from 2008-2013, the last two years as National Chair.

Van Kleeck works for the NCAA as Softball Rules Editor.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Ferrum entertains Bridgewater College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader.

Cave Spring rallies for win over Eagles

Cave Spring scored five runs in its final two at bats Tuesday for a 6-3 non-district varsity baseball victory over Franklin County at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (0-2) held leads of 2-0, 2-1 and 3-1 through four innings of play.

The Knights erased those deficits courtesy of a three-run sixth, then they secured they secured the win with a two-run seventh.

Franklin County outhit Cave Spring, 5-4, but the Eagles committed two errors, while the Knights made one defensive miscue.

Franklin County returns to action today (Friday, March 24) against Halifax County. First pitch for the non-league contest is 6:30 p.m. at Naff Field.

Panthers split non-league doubleheader

FERRUM - Ferrum College and Southern Virginia University split a non-conference softball doubleheader Tuesday at the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex.

The Knights (11-4) won the opening game, 1-0, and the Panthers (8-6) claimed the second game, 13-8.

Arrianna Prymak tossed a complete-game, five-hitter for the Southern Virginia in the first game.

Former Franklin County prep player Breanna Weaver collected three hits in five plate appearances for Ferrum (8-6) in the second game.

Weaver scored twice and drove in three runs.

Ferrum outhit Southern Virginia, 5-4, in the first game, but the Panthers committed two errors, while the Knights played error-free defense.

Weaver totaled two hits in the first game.

Ferrum ends skid with six-run win

CARY, N.C. - Ferrum College stopped a four-game losing streak Tuesday with a 9-3 non-conference baseball victory over William Peace University.

Also with the win, the Panthers avenged an earlier season loss to the Pacers.

Russell Golembe was 2 of 4 with a home run for Ferrum (5-12).

Ian Turner was 2 of 4 for William Peace (8-11).

The Panthers outhit the Pacers, 10-8.

Both teams played error-free defense.

Gavin Stone (1-1) was Ferrum’s winning pitcher.

Fansler cards ace at The Waterfront

MONETA - Former Franklin County standout golfer and Emory and Henry College recruit Sam Fansler carded a hole-in-one while playing a recent round at The Waterfront Country Club.

Fansler used a 7-iron to ace the No. 8 from 173 yards.

Cheerleading tryouts are April 3-5

Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.