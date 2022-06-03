Over the last few weeks the news has been overwhelming with reports of repeated mass shootings.

We had not processed Buffalo and then there was Uvalde.

The targets and scope of the tragedies boggle the imagination. It is easy to become so overwhelmed and depressed that we conclude there is nothing we can do.

We wonder what is wrong with our society with mass shootings occurring so frequently. I often hear people lament that they don’t feel safe anywhere in public.

Can we do something? Can we make a difference? Can we help to bring healing to our society? Yes!! Jesus in Matthew 5:9 both encourages and commands us to be Peacemakers.

In order to make peace we have to understand what peace is. It does involved the absence of conflict. But the concept is so much richer than that. In the Bible the term peace roots in the Hebrew word “Shalom”. Shalom means wholeness. It carries the ideas of unity, smoothness, functioning according to design. One who has Shalom has a sense of being complete, fulfilled, and satisfied. One who has Shalom is discovering life in alignment with God’s purpose and design. There is a sense of deep inner satisfaction and contentment. In the Bible peace is always found when one is connected to the Lord and community.

If we are to be a peacemaker we have to possess peace first. We cannot “make” what we do not have ourselves. We cannot bring peace if we are defensive having our “radar” up all the time looking to be offended. We need to be connected to the Lord and community. The Bible promises in Isaiah 26:3 “ You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.” Keeping the focus of life on the Lord is the key to having a peace we can then bring to others.

How do we become a peacemaker? We must walk to conflicted people and situations. If peace has to be made then we have to go where there is no peace. The temptation in conflict is to withdraw. The temptation in a society filled with so much conflict is to withdraw to our own private lives. I believe part of what is driving so much of the conflict is how separated we have become from one anther. Families are disconnected living like strangers under the same roof. In particular how many men are disconnected from their children one way or the other? People often retreat inside their “iPhone worlds”. Social media is no substitute for in person friendship and communication. Studies have shown that most of effective communication is through body language. Nothing will replace family and friendship.

In many of the cases of those who perpetrate these crimes it is discovered that they were living lives of isolation unconnected from healthy friendships and even the family they lived with. Peacemakers search out lonely people. Peacemakers befriend those that most don’t want to bother with. Peacemakers have to be willing to go to the heart of both individuals and communities where there is conflict and patiently work to bring wholeness. This is not easy work. A peacemaker is not always welcomed. The intensity of the conflict only cries for the desperate need for peacemakers. To be a peacemaker one has to go out of his way. One has to be willing to feel uncomfortable. One has to be willing at times to feel rejected. A peacemaker has to be willing to walk the journey of life with those who are often difficult to walk with. However, the reward is well worth it. Jesus promises that the peacemaker will be blessed by Him. Look to Jesus for the blessing not the ones being helped. Commit to being a peacemaker! Ask the Lord to bring people across your path who need peace. We can each make small difference which together will make a large difference. Be a Peacemaker!