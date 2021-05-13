You can always spend some time on https://thefranklinnewspost.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://thefranklinnewspost.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://thefranklinnewspost.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lance, domestic short hair
- Updated
Forrest Christopher Fielder was indicted Monday in Franklin County on charges including first-degree murder, abduction, malicious wounding, burglary and three gun offenses.
- Updated
The power of influence is real, and it can spread through the generations. Jennifer Young, director of Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy, is …
- Updated
When 86-year-old Tommy Bousman received a loom for knitting as a Christmas gift last year, he wasn’t sure he could learn to use it.
After an hour of prayer, songs and speeches, more than 50 people observed a moment of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds at Mary Elizabeth P…
- Updated
Tweety, domestic short hair
FERRUM—Ferrum College receiver Tmahdae Penn has been chosen College Division Offensive Player of the Year by the Virginia Sports Information D…
- Updated
The Franklin County School Board raised wages for summer cafeteria staff to attract and retain more applicants.
Kelly Dunbar, a second grade teacher at Lee M. Waid Elementary School has been named Franklin County’s Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 sch…