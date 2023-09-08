BLACKSBURG — The fans remaining inside Lane Stadium on Saturday night unleashed a thunderous applause as quarterback Grant Wells took a knee and the game clock began ticking closer to a Virginia Tech victory over Old Dominion.

Many were waiting to see the fireworks light up the sky after the Hokies’ win. What they got before the final second elapsed was a different kind of celebration.

Tight end Benji Gosnell walked toward the 12-yard line, turned to face the south end zone and did a standing backflip with about 28 seconds left on the clock. He didn’t want to wait until the teams met at midfield to begin celebrating.

This was the culmination of two years of perseverance and countless hours spent in the training room recovering from multiple knee surgeries.

It was a moment the redshirt freshman made sure he was going to cherish.

“After everything I’ve been through over the last two years, having that kind of game as a team, having that big of a win, starting the season that way, it was a great experience and I was very happy,” Gosnell said Tuesday.

Happy might be an understatement.

Saturday marked Gosnell’s first collegiate appearance. He made the start in Nick Gallo’s absence, and his 23-yard reception early in the fourth quarter set up a field goal from John Love that extended the Hokies’ lead.

“It felt great. I was really nervous to start,” Gosnell said. “But I was talking to older people, talking to some other guys, talking to my brother [Stephen], they were just telling me, ‘You’ll play one snap and just be like, OK, this is football.’

“And that’s what it was like. I was honestly less nervous the closer we got to kickoff. Getting into warmups, catching the footballs, stuff like that, it was great. It was a great experience.”

Gosnell’s role is expected to be just as important moving forward following Tuesday’s news that Gallo recently underwent season-ending surgery for a knee injury suffered during an Aug. 19 scrimmage.

“The expectation is, and we say it throughout our entire team, no matter what happens, the next man up you expect to do just as good a job or better,” Gosnell said. “And that’s what everybody on the team is expecting us to do. Obviously, we’re pretty young, not a lot of experience, but we’ve played football before, it’s football, we’re all the same age, we’re all college students. The expectation is play as good or better.”

Gosnell, along with fellow second-year players Dae’Quan Wright and Harrison Saint Germain, will be featured more prominently in each week’s offensive game plans.

Gosnell received the lion’s share of the playing time Saturday night by playing nearly 60 snaps.

“I’m going to tell you now, that was a bunch of work for him. His first game coming off an ACL injury,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “I can’t say enough good things about his development, his maturity, the job that Coach [Stu] Holt’s done with him.

“He’s got a great family; love him and his brother being in the program and how they work, how they’re invested. But Benji’s one of those guys that has a really good, varied skill set. He does everything at a pretty good level. He’s got to continue to get bigger, stronger, learn the offense, all these things, but he really works at it. And testament to him: That’s how he approached his rehab. He was ahead of schedule by Week 2 or 3 [last season], just working above and beyond the expectations to get back and to be well. So he’s just got to get better each week, like most of those young guys.”

Gosnell’s extensive playing time against ODU was his first since 2021 when he was a senior at Carroll County High School. He played in three games before suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, an injury that ended his high school career.

The former four-star recruit nearly committed to Tech when former coach Justin Fuente was at the helm. He gave his pledge to the Hokies after interim coach J.C. Price extended a scholarship offer from Pry, and he became the first verbal commit in Pry’s tenure.

Gosnell elected to enroll early in the spring 2022 semester. The extra time with the Tech training staff was expected to give him a better chance at rehabbing his surgically repaired knee. He tore the ACL in his other knee during the 2022 training camp, which ended any thought of him potentially getting valuable experience as a true freshman.

“Just with the things I’ve been through the last two years, like, I get to do this, it’s not like something I need to be nervous about,” Gosnell said. “I finally get to do what I love. I just appreciate every opportunity so I can’t really be nervous for it.”

Gallo, even though he won’t be playing this season, is expected to be a daily presence around the facility during his rehab. He also is one of seven captains on the team.

Wells said Saturday night that Gallo was the first person he texted after the game, and Gosnell makes sure to check in daily.

“When I heard it, my heart sunk, obviously, because going through that twice, I know how hard it can get, not just physically but mentally,” Gosnell said. “The one thing I thought of is just always make sure to check up on him, which we’ve been doing. Always make sure he’s doing fine, see where he is mentally, because that’s the biggest part, that’s the biggest aspect of an injury like that. Physically, Nick’s tough, he’s going to come back and things like that, but it’s all about the mental aspect.”

Gosnell and his brother both started Saturday night, giving the Hokies two sets of brothers starting on the offensive side. Left guard Braelin Moore and center Kaden Moore played every snap on the offensive line. The Gosnells, though, had another special stat — they each recorded a reception (Stephen’s catch came late in the second quarter) to mark the seventh time in Tech football history that two players with the same last name tallied a reception in a game.

They are the first pair of brothers since at least 1985 to do it in the same game.

“Yeah, it was really cool. It kind of felt like 2019 in high school when we played on the same high school team,” Benji Gosnell said, referencing East Surry High School in North Carolina where both played together. His older brother initially played at North Carolina before transferring to Tech, and Benji spent his senior year at Carroll County.

“Being able to make that catch, and honestly, it felt like that just being on the field, we didn’t have to make a catch. But just looking next to me and seeing Stephen, it’s obviously really cool,” he added. “At this point, it’s normal for me because I haven’t played football since I was 8 years old without him being on the field at the same time.”