- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
- Updated
Charges in Martinsville come after sentencing in Halifax.
Center Stage Catering, Inc. recently announced that it will be opening a new restaurant in Rocky Mount. It will be called The Porch.
- Updated
RIDGEWAY—Magna Vista’s non-league contest against former Piedmont District rival Franklin County started out great for the Warriors before it …
- Updated
ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team scored the game's first 34 points Thursday to claim its fourth win of the season - a…
- Updated
SNOW CREEK—Jimmy Cannoy will open his well-stocked replica Texaco service station to visitors Saturday, Sept. 25 for the annual “Moonshine Mem…
- Updated
A first skate competition in Rocky Mount in almost 15 years is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Rocky Mount Skate Park on Technology Drive.
- Updated
A Rocky Mount girl has donated more than 200 pounds of pet food and supplies to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
Welcome to this sweet and cozy updated home conveniently located to shopping and restaurants! Home has lots of updates including new roof 2021…
- Updated
An outdoor homecoming celebration will be this Sunday at Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mount to celebrate the church’s founding in 1960. Sp…