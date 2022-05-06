Big Bertha

Tags
Richard Matthew (Matt) Foutz II, a popular teacher and coach at Franklin County High School since 2009, died last week (Wednesday, April 27) a…
SALEM—Keith Mayhew, Ferrum College’s only three-time All-American, has been chosen for induction into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame …
Problems at the business on U.S. 220 south of Rocky Mount have been corrected, and there was no documentation of lasting environmental harm.
The Virginia Nightcrawlers Jeep Club is interested in bringing a Jeep bash event to Boones Mill.
Cancellation of the controversial 303-mile project that opponents covet does not appear to be in the cards,
The Kentucky Derby is fast approaching. Every year spectators and television viewers alike marvel at the beauty and athleticism of the horses.…
It’s opening night for this year’s Franklin County High School musical, which is a production of “Mamma Mia!”
During Benjamin Franklin Middle School's 12-0, undefeated 2022 season, the Eagles outscored their opponents 182-9.
Online court records show that a Franklin County deputy is facing a first offense DWI charge.
Phoebe Needles will host its Annual Spring Gathering on Saturday which also will serve as a celebration for the center’s 120th anniversary. Th…