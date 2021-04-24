Bobtail
Related to this story
Most Popular
CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin Coun…
Franklin County-based Virginia Furniture Market announced plans Wednesday to build a 120,000-square-foot distribution facility on 8 acres alon…
- Updated
It’s been a few weeks since Homestead Creamery’s renovated farm market has been open in Burnt Chimney, and feedback from customers has been po…
- Updated
A Rocky Mount man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.
Virginia is in the process of legalizing marijuana, something that would have been unthinkable in 1971 or, for some, even 2021. It’s happening…
- Updated
A $25,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will fund the study.
- Updated
A Ferrum woman has been arrested and charged with killing a man with whom she lived, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.