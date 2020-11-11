Boysko: Let's set the record straight. Broadband is a priority in Virginia

Words matter and “unserved” is different than “underserved.” Virginia’s unserved communities are of the utmost priority for the commonwealth. The General Assembly – and the Federal Communications Commission – define “unserved” as areas with less than 25 megabits-per-second upload speeds and 3 megabits-per-second download speeds. Families in unserved areas have no access to broadband, compared to families in underserved areas that already have access to a broadband connection.

The focus must be on the unserved – getting broadband to those who have nothing.

The 2019 Governor’s Commonwealth Connect report sited 660,000 homes and businesses in need of broadband access. So far in 2020, that number has been nearly cut in half. The most conservative estimate based on recent federal, state and third-party data collection and survey efforts showed that 365,632 Virginians still lacked access to broadband. That number is still too high and something that Virginia’s Broadband Advisory Council is focused on reducing.