FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Methodist (N.C.) University netted both of its goals in the first half Wednesday for a 2-0 non-conference men's soccer victory over Ferrum College at Duggins Soccer Stadium.
Steven Floyd and Charles Drew each netted a goal for the Monarchs (1-1-1).
Floyd assisted on Drew's tally.
Goalkeeper Matthew Walker totaled seven saves for Methodist.
Payton Rausch (3) and Jonathan Nicacio (2) combined for five shots on goal for Ferrum (1-2).
Netminder Daniel Ghosh (1-1) had four saves for the Panthers.
Ferrum's next match is Saturday against Warren Wilson College. The contest starts at 4 p.m. in Asheville, N.C.