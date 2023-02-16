Polar Bear Invitational is Saturday

The Polar Bear Invitational golf tournament is Saturday (February 18) at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee time is 11 a.m. pending no frost.

Format is two-player team Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $20 for members, $25 for non-members.

Rain date is Saturday, February 25.

For information, call Willow Creek Country Club, (540) 483-0797.

Postseason wrestling dates are set

WINCHESTER - Wrestling teams from Ferrum College and Roanoke College are competing in the. NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

York (Pa.) College is the host school.

On Friday and Saturday March 10-11, the NCAA Division III National Championships return to Roanoke at the Berglund Center.

Star City Classic wrestling tourament is March 4

ROANOKE - The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.

Stockholders’ meeting is March 6

The annual Willow Creek Country Club stockholders’ meeting is set for Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in the club’s banquet room.

All stockholders should make plans to attend this important meeting.

For information, call Willow Creek Country Club, (540) 483-0797.

Cheerleading tryouts are April 3-5

Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheerleading squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheerleading team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out. Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are set for Mondays and Wednesdays beginning March 6 in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopdez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

Randolph-Macon men’s team receives honor

RICHMOND - Reigning NCAA Division III men’s basketball national champion Randolph-Macon College has been voted Team of the Year as part of the RVA Sports Awards, presented Saturday, February 4.

The awards recognize Richmond-area local athletic achievements from 2022.

Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Merkel was unable to attend the ceremony because he and his team were competing in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game at Bridgewater College.

Merkel guided Randolph-Macon to a 33-1 mark in 2021-2022, a program record for victories in a season.

The Yellow Jackets ended the season with 27 straight wins, also a program record, and a 16-0 mark in ODAC play.

Also, Randolph-Macon won the ODAC Tournament for the third straight time.

Merkel was the recipient of the Glenn Robinson Award for the second straight year as the nation’s top Division III head coach

Also, Merkel was chosen NABC Division III Coach of the Year as well as National Coach of the Year by d3hoops.com .