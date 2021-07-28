Broadband project faces delays in Franklin County

Delays are pushing back the completion date for fixed wireless internet towers around Franklin County. The county’s broadband authority voted last week to request an extension on a deadline to fund the projects through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The department’s Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant provided $2.4 million in funding to Franklin County in January 2020 through a partnership with Blue Ridge Towers and Briscnet. Blue Ridge Towers builds the fixed wireless towers while Briscnet installs the fixed wireless internet service and provides it to communities surrounding the towers.

VATI’s deadline to complete the project was Oct. 15. According to presentations by both Blue Ridge Towers and Briscnet last week, one or more of the towers in the project will be unable to meet that deadline.

The most significant delay is the tower proposed in Westlake. Work has yet to begin as discussions are still ongoing concerning the tower’s proximity to Booker T. Washington National Monument.

Park staff have expressed concerns the 160-foot tower less than a mile away will affect views from the park. According to statements from staff, the tower could break the immersion of being in the 1860s when Booker T. Washington was freed from slavery after being born on the property.