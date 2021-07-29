Bubba
A crowded Franklin County robbery-homicide court case took yet another turn this week as the third of six defendants entered into a plea agree…
No one could outwork the Arant brothers.
A guitarist and singer of growing popularity was killed early Monday in a Bedford County crash.
MARTINSVILLE - After a year of review and discussion, the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges has determined a new name for Patrick H…
A 33-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Tuesday night, state police said.
Fireworks, domestic long hair
HUDDLESTON - The Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will take place at a new location this September, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber…
The victims of a fatal helicopter crash near Albemarle Sound on the Outer Banks of North Carolina have been found and identified as brothers f…
The board heard criticism from two of its own members that public comment wasn't permitted at Monday's full-to-capacity special meeting.
Delays are pushing back the completion date for fixed wireless internet towers around Franklin County. The county’s broadband authority voted …