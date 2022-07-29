Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At least three people were injured in a collision between a jet skipersonal watercraft and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11 for joining the riots at the U.. Capitol.
Dana Walker Whitlow, 49, of Hardy was traveling north on Truman Hill Road in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1994 Dodge 3500 truck, which was pulling a trailer.
$24.4 million to pay for damages by a 2020 landslide
A little-heralded Virginia legislative reform has yielded insights into which of the commonwealth’s communities endure the most far-reaching effects of mass incarceration — a term that serves as shorthand for the United States’ propensity to put people in prison rather than address underlying social issues that set people on the path to a life behind bars. The U.S. imprisons more people than any other nation in the world, eclipsing even China, and when comparing national incarceration rates — the number of incarcerated residents per 100,000 population — the U.S.A. is also No. 1.
A long delayed Westlake communications faux-tree “stealth” tower should be up by the end of September.
Plans for a new resort facility at Smith Mountain Lake were unveiled to the Franklin County Planning Commission last week. The proposed site i…
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.—Former Franklin County and Randolph College standout Sarah Perry has been has accepted an assistant coaching position with N…
Smith Mountain Lake’s first no-wakesurfing zone took one step closer to becoming a reality July 19. The Tri-County Lake Administrative Commiss…
Town police have charged Nicholas A. Davis with driving while under the influence in connection with a three-vehicle collision July 19 that ki…