Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in September and October (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Thomas B. Fansler, trustee, to Robert Parker Duncan, lot 6, Bernard Farm, Gills Creek District, Oct. 30, $1,599,000.
CTWP Enterprises LLC to Roger E. Woodington, lots 5 and 6, Waverly, Oct. 30, $1,499,000.
Ralph E. Vernon to Anthony I. Tyson, lot 9, Sunset Pointe, Sept. 15, $1,100,000.
Gary Wayne Ellis, trustee, to John V. Seneca, lot 15, Park Place, Oct. 8, $925,000.
C. Montgomery Wenk Jr. to Kevin C. Kohlhaas, lots 210AB and 211A, The Water's Edge, Sept. 25, $950,000.
Jesse L. Calloway to Suanne Almand Gladle, lot 11, Park Place, Oct. 29, $895,000.
David L. Wallenborn to Kow Ventures LLC, lot 17, Twin Chimneys, Sept. 1, $750,000.
Randolph W. Bowers to Thomas Scrivani, parcels 1 and 2, Blackwater District, Oct. 28, $689,950.
Warren E. Chace to Thomas L. East, lots 8 and 9, Spinnaker Run, Oct. 1, $685,000.
Butch Ferguson to Scott E. Klucken, lot 8, Winding Waters, Gills Creek District, Oct. 15, $655,200.
William H. Wilson IV to Ryan C. Blackwell, lot 323, The Water's Edge, Sept. 17, $625,000.
Mark Yotte to Wilson H. Phipps, trustee, lot 4, Golfers Crossing, The Water's Edge, Sept. 14, $607,000.
David C. Boggs to Bruce Edward Shaffer, lot 1, Lynille on the Lake, Gills Creek District, Oct. 5, $600,000.
CTWP Enterprises LLC to William S. Landon, lot 7, Waverly, Oct. 30, $599,000.
Beverley B. Brown to Christopher Sullivan, lot 2, November Shores, Oct. 16, $595,000.
Curtis C. Dubbin to Arnold V. Cooper, lot 5, Villages at Emerald Bay, Oct. 21, $580,000.
Daniel R. Cammarata to Randal P. Hassett, tract 15, Middle Valley Place, Gills Creek District, Oct. 2, $500,000.
Jackie Ray Atkinson Sr. to William G. Gurney, 5.147 acres, Oct. 16, $499,000.
Silvia M. Delong to Michael A. Chudina, 18.165 acres, Oct. 1, $497,500.
Bonita William to Zachary Aaron Hill, lot 16, Sleepy Hollow, Sept. 4, $485,000.
Roger Wayne Turner to Earle A. MacKenzie, lot 190, The Water's Edge, Sept. 21, $450,000.
George R. Brumback, trustee, to Jonathon D. Moore, 145.268 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 1, $415,000.
Donald K. Wheeler, trustee, to Jeffrey Lee Schott, lot 15, Carriage Homes at Lakewatch, Sept. 1, $374,000.
Blue Ridge Real Estate Investments to Logan J. Perdue, lot 4, Sunny Meadows, Boone District, Oct. 1, $349,900.
WRDL Developer LLC to Linda Joan Worman, lot 23, The Reserve at Westlake, Sept. 18, $336,261.26.
David L. Wilmesher to Michael B. Petersen, unit 301, South Pointe, Sept. 25, $315,000.
Samuel T. Woods to Nancy Elizabeth Fires Breeden, revised lot 5, Woodlawn, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 4, $289,000.
John Weber III to Mark A. Smith, unit 802, Highland POinte, Sept. 15, $229,000.
Warmstone Properties LLC to Christopher Ryan McCoin, lot 1, Oak Lane Subdivision and 0.048 acre, Sept. 17, $205,000.
R. Douglas Wallace to Scott P. Rafkin, lots 13 and 14, Sandy Point, Sept. 3, $200,000.
Linda J. Worman to Lawrence D. Gott, lot 1, Fairway Oaks, Sept. 2, $190,000.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association, trustee, to Sandra Lee Tan, lot 67, Teel-Brooke Estates, Sept. 8, $182,500.
Scott H. Weaver to Sophie P. Van Loock, parcel, Sept. 28, $179,900.
Michael Weidig to Thy P. Diep, lot 2, The Meadows, Sept. 1, $160,000.
Barbara A. Ward to Gerald R. Williams, 0.803 acre, Blackwater District, Sept. 15, $120,000.
Tamorand K. Woods to Heather Lynn Goldsborough, 0.812 acre, Blue Ridge District, Sept. 28, $90,000.
Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley Inc. to Raymond H. Woolson, new lot 517, The Water's Edge, Sept. 22, $75,000.
Tara Rader Venning to Joseph Chauncey Havens Sr., lot 1, Morningwood Estates, Gills Creek District, Sept. 10, $54,000.
Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley Inc. to David K. McGhee, lot 411, The Water's Edge, Sept. 14, $35,000.
Donald E. Worley, Jr. to Tysha Renee Dill, 13.5 acres and parcel, Blue Ridge District, Sept. 10, $27,500.
Worley Development Inc. to Joan P. Pilson, lot 1, Tanglewood Hills, Town of Rocky Mount, Sept. 1, $21,000.
Natalie Jane Beck to Charles Ruben Altice, 8.053 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 30, $20,000.
Countryside Land Company LC to Aaron C. Mitchell, lot 8, Timber Ridge Farms, Union Hall District, Oct. 23, $19,900.
Agnes L. Davis to Christopher M. Durst, lot 6, Parkside Acres, Oct. 23, $19,250.
James F. Dougton to Dewey Nolen Kendrick Jr., 2 acres, Snow Creek District, Oct. 16, $17,000.
Gregory S. Venning III to Christopher T. Richardson, lot 8, Morningwood, Union Hall District, Sept. 14, $15,000.
Gerald B. Coleman to Edward M. Angle, lot 119 Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, Oct. 1, $10,000.
Scott T. Englert to Katherine P. Saville, trustee, lot 385, The Water's Edge, Oct. 26, $10,000.
Betty F. Williams to Barry A. Stinnett, lot 3, Park Ridge West, Blackwater District, Sept. 8, $4,000.
American National Bank & Trust to Christopher Lee, lot 24, Foxwood Village, Oct. 8, $1,575.
Kenneth Ray Caldwell Sr. to Henry Hubert Yopp, 1.003 acres, Union Hall District, Oct. 23.
