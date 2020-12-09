Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in October (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Karen R. Cundiff to Richard A. Shaeffer, lot 4, The Dannington, Boone District, Oct. 21, $345,000.
Yasuko Bowman, trustee, to Jeffrey R. Cook, 0.799 acre, Gills Creek District, Oct. 13, $312,000.
Elizabeth A. Bradshaw to Gary Wayne Ellis, trustee, lot 17, Compass Cove, Oct. 14, $300,000.
Lee M. Bray to Harold B. Burgess, trustee, new lot 41A, Waterpointe, Gills Creek District, Oct. 27, $299,950.
Bobby G. Brown to Andre J. Fischbach, lot 125, Park Place, Oct. 30, $295,000.
William Earl East to Curtis A. Mills, parcels, Oct. 6, $290,000.
Equity Trust Co. to Christine L. Woods, unit 4, Timberlake Crossing, Gills Creek District, Oct. 10, $270,000.
CMH Homes Inc. to Zavier Hunt, lot 12, Oak Meadows, Boone District, Oct. 2, $265,000.
Brenda Brubaker Clayton to Kristi Lynn Matthews, 1.5 acres, Blackwater District, Oct. 22, $250,000.
Joseph Allen Barta, trustee, to Kelli C. Greco, lot 3, The Golf Villas at The Waterfront, Oct. 1, $245,000.
Giuseppe Altadonna, trustee, to The Altadonna Family Trust, lot 5, Lookout Pointe, Oct. 19, $220,000.
Landon Dean Atkins to James R. Ramey, 1.970 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 30, $210,000.
George C. Edmunds to Steven Donald Aytes, revised lot 4, Pelican Point, Oct. 2, $175,000.
Brandon L. Chance to Holly Mattox-Holland, 1.925 acres, Snow Creek District, Oct. 1, $164,900.
Timothy Lee Abner to Tommy L. Jennings, 112 acres, Boone District, Oct. 23, $163,000.
Danny A. Arnold to Raymond Matthew Arnold, 3.59 acres, Boone District, Oct. 16, $155,000.
Carlton S. Dodge to Robert Scott Parcell, lot 14, Blackwater Shores, Oct. 30, $154,000.
Thomas L. Elmore to Richard S. Desper, lot 13, Terrell Woods, Gills Creek District, Oct. 16, $145,000.
Fannie Mae to Ann P. Newman, 3 acres, Oct. 8, $137,000.
Maxine C. Bondurant to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1.42 acres and 0.724 acre, Snow Creek District, Oct. 13, $135,000.
Jerry W. Austin to Seth C. Bergmanflorio, 7.805 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 28, $131,400.
Jeff W. Carpenter to Morris W. Ledbetter, 21.602 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 14, $125,000.
Melvin Jeffery Enix to Jacques Metivier Jr., 5 acres, Oct. 23, $125,000.
Encore Holdings LLC to Rosemary Buchanan, 0.215 acre, Oct. 13, $125,000.
James G. Evans to Geroge S. Hartman, lot 40, The Meadows, Oct. 8, $80,000.
Trena S. Thomas Bowman to Roscoe H. Thomas III, interest in lot 7, Breezy Point Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Oct. 5, $79,814.
Clark Property LLC to Manuel C. Barros, lot 34, South Harbour, Oct. 23, $70,000.
Rodger Dale Doss to Timothy Wayne Andrew Dailey, parcel and 3 acres, Oct. 13, $69,000.
Countryside Land Company LC to James W. Joplin Sr., lots 9 and 11, Timber Ridge Farms, Union Hall District, Oct. 23, $58,000.
Paul Ayers to Ted Ubina Pagulayan, 6.869 acres, Blackwater District, Oct. 23, $50,000.
EPJ Investments Inc. to Rick A. Via, lot 2 and lots 4-6 Hansen Farms, Gills Creek District, Oct. 1, $45,000.
Jean C. Boone to Boone Accounting Inc., interest in parcel, Town of Rocky Mount, Oct. 23, $40,000.
American National Bank & Trust to David Bjurman-Birr, lot 1, Ridgewood Shores, Gills Creek District, Oct. 5, $34,650.
Raymond V. Barnes to Nicholas D. Groetsch, lot 513, The Water’s Edge, Oct. 28, $32,500.
Randolph Wayne Bowers to Stephen M. Edmondson, 43.127 acres, Blackwater District, Oct. 7, $32,000.
Barney & Turner Investments to Joseph F. Kearny, lot 25, Blue Heron Estates, Gills Creek District, Oct. 7, $21,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.