Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in September (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Earle A. MacKenzie to Robert J. Greczyn, lot 3A, Grande Villas at The Water’s Edge, Sept. 10, $1,400,000.
Gilbert A. Miekina to David E. Horst, lot 19, Waverly, Sept. 14, $1,035,000.
Charles Edward Toppings to David L. Janney, lot 15, Woodbrook, Sept. 24, $995,000.
Stephen J. Ruschmeier, trustee, to Robert D. Moore, lot 2, Baywood, Sept. 11, $975,000.
William Scott Richards to Thomas C. Capps, trustee, lot 330, The Water’s Edge, Sept. 15, $900,000.
William R. Lewis to John A. Fedrigo, lot 123, Park Place, Sept. 23, $864,000.
Nancy K. Land, trustee, to James Gary Wajciechowski, lot 38, The Water’s Edge, Sept. 1, $850,000.
David L. McGraw to Raymond Hunter Simpson, lot 14, Park Place, Gills Creek District, Sept. 4, $799,900.
Brent A. Mosley to Nancy K. Land, trustee, lot 117, Park Place, Sept. 2, $799,000.
Sean L. Shull to David C. Dinkins, lot 9, Waterpoint, Sept. 2, $769,000.
Peter M. Romanchick to Charles Lee. Bittenger II, revised lot 1, Stone Ridge Subdivision, Sept. 4, $760,000.
Earl D. Pafford, trustee, to Scott A. Marvin, trustee, lot 7, Waverly, Sept. 1, $726,400.
Jerry Lamar McAfee, trustee, to Richard R. Johnson, trustee, lot A, Peninsula, Bernard’s Landing, Sept. 15, $695,000.
Warren H. Skipper to Carl Schilling, lots 20-22 and lot 13, Meadow Ridge Farms Subdivision, Blackwater District, Sept. 28, $679,000.
Garland E. Smart to Robert D. Straughan, lot 3, Golfers Crossing at The Water’s Edge, Sept. 11, $640,000.
Reginald D. Powell to Mark Teets, lot 421, The Water’s Edge, Sept. 14, $637,000.
Chester W. Parsons to Gary L. Harold, lot 23, Collinsville Land Corp., Sept. 14, $592,000.
Craig F. Turner to Steven M. Sherman, lot 17, Cottages at Contentment Island, Sept. 1, $565,000.
Jeffrey L. Schott to Phillip J. Ramus, lot 32, Plantation Point, Sept. 30, $564,900.
Stephanie Stenzel to Curt J. Gerth, lot 41, Indian Run Subdivision, Sept. 2, $538,000.
James F. Tate to Charles H. Marshall, lot 5, Montego Bay, Gills Creek District, Sept. 22, $525,000.
Daniel M. Threikei to Paul A. Bushrow, lot 25, Sandpiper Bay Subdivision, Union Hall District, Sept. 22, $499,000.
Thomas L. Joyce to Albert Michael Miles, lot 13, Long Island Estates, Gills Creek District, Sept. 14, $457,000.
Stacy R. Steuart to Garrick Sherman, unit 603, Bridgewater Pointe, Sept. 9, $450,000.
Nick Klavin Jr. to Charlie Cogar, Tract 2, Pine Knoll Shores, Sept. 18, $440,000.
Carol Worley Mahaffee to Tony Darrell Stuart, lot 16, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, Sept. 23, $425,000.
Harry Pursell to Michael J. Smith, lot 63, The Meadows, Sept. 28, $389,900.
Andrew I. Schenker to Vincent W. Childress, Lot 26, Lakewood Forest, Sept. 16, $375,000.
Angela G. Plunkett to Adam C. Roberts, lot 8, Dudley Creek Estates, Sept. 24, $360,000.
Triad Ventures LLC to Brandon Paul Atkison, lot 21, The Water’s Edge, Sept. 25, $350,000.
George W. Loyd to Jonathan Glenn Cox, lot 8, Countryside, Blackwater District, $349,900.
Mikim Group Inc. to Ryan Chelberg, lot 41, Indian Pointe, Gills Creek District, Sept. 4, $318,400.
Rusty L. Plummer to Joy R. Thomas, lot 8, Westlake Pointe Townhomes, Gills Creek District, Sept. 1, $291,000.
Thomas Garland Shively to Beverly Ann Farnham, 1.344 acres, 5.788 acres and 2.157 acres, Blue Ridge District, Sept. 3, $285,000.
Andrew E. Ropp to Virginia A. Sipple, parcel A and lot 8, Lakeshore Terrace Subdivision, Sept. 15, $279,000.
Timberlake Crossings LLC to Robert B. Leggett III, unit 6, Timberlake Crossing, Sept. 15, $275,000.
Nancy S. Modlin, trustee, to South Pacific Ventures LLC, lot 15, River Creek Estates, Gills Creek District, Sept. 9, $270,000.
Gary Lane Nichols to Thomas V. Tanner, 2.903 acres, Sept. 8, $270,000.
Richard Ronald Pace to Kevin Obarr, lot 38, Park Ridge West, Sept. 15, $245,000.
Patricia G. Singer to Kathleen E. English, unit 1212, Hillside, Bernard’s Landing, Sept. 25, $223,000.
Brian M. Kelley to Edward Lee Billhimer, unit 111, Dockside, Bernard’s Landing, Sept. 25, $215,000.
Mark Teets to Mark Yoffe, lot 13, Village Green, The Water’s Edge, Sept. 14, $215,000.
Kathleen Nettnin to Evan Hettig, 6.16 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 30, $200,000.
Angela L.M. Price to Brendan D. Perdue, 0.535 acre, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 11, $186,500.
Gary L. Rowland Jr. to Michael A. Hall, lot 15, Rolling Hill Park, Boone District, Sept. 3, $185,000.
Betty L. McPherson to Yolonda Yvette Shields, 4.317 acres, Sept. 10, $174,000.
Curtis T. McGuire, trustee, to Linda Weddle, parcel, Town of Rocky Mount, Sept. 1, $160,000.
Andy Neice to Edward Webb Jr., 2 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 17, $150,000.
Dorothy M. Parker to Gabriel S. Sealy-Morris, lots 1-5, Jessie T. Crawford Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, Sept. 4, $132,000.
Mark W. Stille to Monti A. Lee, unit D9, Fairway Bay, Sept. 15, $130,000.
Joseph P. Sofia to Gina Mancuso-Sidha, lot 8, Cedar Bay, Union Hall District, Sept. 8, $128,900.
George C. Smith Jr. to DC Holdings of Virginia Inc., lots 3-6, Chestnut Hill Estates, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 30, $125,000.
Jamie A. Tuck to Maria Magdalena Villaneuva De Hernandez, 1.371 acres, Sept. 29, $125,000.
Betty W. Morris to Dakota Austin Wimmer, 4.84 acres, Blackwater District, Sept. 15, $124,500.
Elizabeth A. Sanborn to Kayla Michelle Acosta, 0.75 acre, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 10, $120,600.
Rebecca A. Schaper to Jay M. Richards, unit 308, Stripers Landing, Sept. 8, $117,500.
Roscoe H. Thomas III to Timothy R. Paynter, new lot 6, Breezy Point Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Sept. 28, $100,000.
Gregory P. Rhoads to Jeffery Cash, unit 509, Stripers Landing, Sept. 25, $90,000.
Sally Susan Steele to Larry W. King Jr., 0.607 acre and 0.609 acre, Union Hall District, Sept. 21, $85,000.
Forrest L. Lumsden to Remington Lee Guilliams, 29.426 acres, Gills Creek District, Sept. 1, $83,864.10.
William R. Ritter to Giselle S. O’Rourke, 1.679 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 1, $80,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Phuoc H. Nguyen, 0.45 acre, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 21, $80,000.
James E. Miller to Terry A. Henshaw, 3.166 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 28, $72,500.
Vannavong G. Morrison to Dannie Ray Wise, 50.012 acres, Sept. 24, $72,000.
Donna W. Spencer to Michael J. Schulz, lot 29, Highland Shores, Union Hall District, Sept. 28, $70,000.
Daniel St.Clair to Nicole Marts, parcel, Town of Rocky Mount, Sept. 3, $65,000.
Wesley W. Shilling to Dale S. Simmons, 30.9775 acres, Gills Creek District, Sept. 30, $56,000.
Melvin N. Oakes to Douglas W. Billings, lots 3 and 4, Highland Lake Subdivision, Sept. 17, $55,000.
Ernest R. Rose to James Lester Jr., tract 11 and 11A, Pine Ridge Estates, Snow Creek District, Sept. 17, $54,000.
Tammy McLean Northam to Robert C. Wilson, 0.627 acre and lot 18, Twin Ridge Subdivision, Sept. 10, $50,000.
Roger Richards to Howard W. Henderson, 5.028 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 21, $50,000.
Wesley W. Naff III to Amber Lace Smith, 38.467 acres, Blackwater District, Sept. 23, $49,900.
Cynthia M. Lowdermilk to Bradley Morris Plaster, parcel, Sept. 30, $48,000.
Matthew Magill to John R. Belanger, 5.2 acres, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 3, $45,000.
Manning Investments LLC to Robert T. Wright, lots 3, 4 and 11, Moss Creek Subdivision, Sept. 29, $43,000.
Raymond J. Taylor to Blanton J. Lynch, lot 18, Blackwater Hills, Sept. 18, $40,000.
James R. Kowalik to Friends of the Rivers of Virginia Inc., tract 7, Blackwater Hollow Subdivision, Sept. 2, $37,500.
Taat21 Properties LLC to Eastwind Farm LLC, interest in parcels 1-4, Sept. 21, $35,300.
Philip D. Nielsen to Charles Randolph Terry, lot 27, Plantation Point, Sept. 30, $35,000.
Joey Lynn Dudley Patton to Betty Lucille McPherson, tract, Sunset Ridge Estates, Blackwater District, Sept. 17, $25,000.
Lakeshore Pointe at SML LP to Cera Sonego and Juan Wilmar, 1.011 acres, Sept. 2, $25,000.
Lakeshore Pointe at SML LP to Randy Fellows, 1 acre, Sept. 28, $25,000.
Timmy Lee Stiles to L.S. Hodges, lot 14, Forest Acres, Sept. 10, $25,000.
Jimmy W. Oakley to Timothy R. Oakley, 5.017 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 16, $20,000.
Stephen J. Nicely to John Leroy Ruth Jr., lot 14, Leawood, Sept. 25, $14,900.
Ulla S. Kirk to Joseph Ribero, lot 64, Striper’s Landing, Gills Creek District, Sept. 25, $12,000.
Christine M. Pfeiffer to Dwayne Scott Akers, part lot 9 and 10, Perdue Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Sept. 29, $10,000.
l. Davis Riley to Brian Paul Shuey, lot 121, Park Ridge East Subdivision, Sept. 16, $5,750.
Brenda K. Sands to Barry A. Stinnett, lot 2, Park Ridge West, Blackwater District, Sept. 8, $5,500.
Johnny B. Myers to Marianne Dominy, lot 44, Sleepy Hollow, Sept. 16, $4,200.
Larry Nelson Smith to Barry A. Stinnett, lot 1, Park Ridge West, Blackwater District, Sept. 8, $3,500.
PNC Bank NA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 15.117 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 28, $10.
Truist Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 1, Blue Ridge Heritage East Village, Blue Ridge District, Sept. 3, $10.
Thomas J. Polis Jr. to CTWP Enterprises LLC, lot 6, Waverly, Sept. 30.
Property Development & Management Inc. to Eddie A. Fort, lot 28, Meador View, Sept. 14.
