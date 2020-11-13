Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in September (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Judith A. Whitener Clark, trustee, to David J. O’Connell, lot 28A, Waverly, $4,400,000.
Gary W. Ellis, trustee, to Peter Terrence Heyroth, lot 20, Compass Cove, Sept. 29, $1,050,000.
George M. Epp to William Patrick McDonald, trustee, 5.005 acres, Sept. 10, $1,050,001.
Alan V. Criss to Evan Walter Weisel, unit 1418, Peninsula Towers, Sept. 15, $645,000.
Lonnie L. Bryant to Timothy R. Spisak, lot 61, Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, Sept. 22, $585,000.
Michael R. Case to Rieta M. Richmond, lot 35A, Cottages at Contentment Island, Sept. 21, $575,000.
William E. Caldwell Jr. to Danny Powers, lot 25, Cottages at Contentment Island, Sept. 4, $566,000.
Anthony Costanza to Daniel Michael Threlkel, lot 12, Waverly, Sept. 23, $549,000.
Disney Construction Co. to Dennis J. Jarvi, lot 49, Cottages at Contentment Island, Sept. 14, $495,000.
Coves 7 LLC to Heritage Holding LLC, lot 7, The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Sept. 18, $440,000.
Jermia Dwier to Stephen W. Abercrombie, 5 acres, Sept. 4, $400,000.
Rudi O. Ernst Jr. to Anthony L. Dragovich, lot 10, Lake Park, Sept. 16, $400,000.
William E. Caldwell Jr. to Kurt Seidman, 17.154 acres, Blackwater District, Sept. 28, $399,000.
Joseph Anthony Franze to Ryan Clark Fleming, lot 9, Westlake Pointe Townhomes, Gills Creek District, Sept. 18, $293,000.
Carolyn H. Crabtree to Carolyn H. Furrow, 1.267 acres, Gills Creek District, Sept. 4, $274,000.
Craig E. Froshaug to Kelley E. Heslep II, lot 103 Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, Sept. 4, $235,000.
Ronald W. Finn, trustee, to Robert P. Waters Jr., unit 108, Marina Bay, Sept. 16, $232,500.
Dorothy R. Cundiff to Ethan Robert Cundiff, 53.426 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 3, $232,000.
CMH Homes, Inc. to Brooke Lee Garrettson, 0.459 acre and 0.459 acre, Gills Creek District, Sept. 15, $218,523.
Ernest Browning Jr. to Aaron Baughan, lot 3, Emerald Bay Estates, Sept. 28, $210,000.
Carlton S. Dodge to Robert Scott Parcell, lot 15, Blackwater Shores, Sept. 29, $185,900.
Joseph Donald Dickey to William T. Hiatt, lot 39, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Sept. 29, $170,100.
Judith Lucado Cobble to John Marco Warner, unit 209, Shoreline Marina, Sept. 9, $155,000.
Burnt Chimney Properties Inc. to Wanda C. Whitlow, 3.478 acres, Gills Creek District, Sept. 18, $135,000.
Pauline Mitchell Chitwood to Lauren Cox, 1.258 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 15, $115,000.
Herman Marshall Craig Jr. to Lost Sailor LLC, 53.925 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 11, $113,000.
Barbara K. Duncan to Jerry S. Hopkins, lot 14, Franklin Land Company, Gills Creek District, Sept. 15, $91,000.
Thomas P. Davis to Paul A. Yeaman, lot 35, Lands End, Sept. 16, $75,000.
Jerry Michael Cobler to Keisha K. Merrill, 1 acre, Snow Creek District, Sept. 28, $69,000.
Jayne B. Defrees to John L. Witcher, 8.997 acres, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 10, $40,000.
James H. Dyer to Thomas Harkema, lot 14, The Waterfront, Sept. 9, $33,000.
Edward Drady to Kathleen McDaniel, lot 6, Sunnyside, Gills Creek District, Sept. 8, $18,500.
Timothy B. Fulk to Timothy B. Fulk, unit 613, Clubhouse Towners Bernard’s Landing, Sept. 16, $16,036.
EPJ Investments Inc. to William D. Ridgewell, lots 12 and 14, Hansen Farms, Gills Creek District, Sept. 21, $12,900.
EPJ Investments Inc. to Ronald D. Brown, lots 10 and 11, Hansen Farms, Gills Creek District, Sept. 21, $10,000.
Larry E. Donley to Anthony C. Servidio, lot 3, Fairway Bay, Sept. 30, $6,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.