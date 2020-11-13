 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Land and home transfers
0 comments
Land and home transfers

Land and home transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in September (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

Judith A. Whitener Clark, trustee, to David J. O’Connell, lot 28A, Waverly, $4,400,000.

Gary W. Ellis, trustee, to Peter Terrence Heyroth, lot 20, Compass Cove, Sept. 29, $1,050,000.

George M. Epp to William Patrick McDonald, trustee, 5.005 acres, Sept. 10, $1,050,001.

Alan V. Criss to Evan Walter Weisel, unit 1418, Peninsula Towers, Sept. 15, $645,000.

Lonnie L. Bryant to Timothy R. Spisak, lot 61, Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, Sept. 22, $585,000.

Michael R. Case to Rieta M. Richmond, lot 35A, Cottages at Contentment Island, Sept. 21, $575,000.

William E. Caldwell Jr. to Danny Powers, lot 25, Cottages at Contentment Island, Sept. 4, $566,000.

Anthony Costanza to Daniel Michael Threlkel, lot 12, Waverly, Sept. 23, $549,000.

Disney Construction Co. to Dennis J. Jarvi, lot 49, Cottages at Contentment Island, Sept. 14, $495,000.

Coves 7 LLC to Heritage Holding LLC, lot 7, The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Sept. 18, $440,000.

Jermia Dwier to Stephen W. Abercrombie, 5 acres, Sept. 4, $400,000.

Rudi O. Ernst Jr. to Anthony L. Dragovich, lot 10, Lake Park, Sept. 16, $400,000.

William E. Caldwell Jr. to Kurt Seidman, 17.154 acres, Blackwater District, Sept. 28, $399,000.

Joseph Anthony Franze to Ryan Clark Fleming, lot 9, Westlake Pointe Townhomes, Gills Creek District, Sept. 18, $293,000.

Carolyn H. Crabtree to Carolyn H. Furrow, 1.267 acres, Gills Creek District, Sept. 4, $274,000.

Craig E. Froshaug to Kelley E. Heslep II, lot 103 Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, Sept. 4, $235,000.

Ronald W. Finn, trustee, to Robert P. Waters Jr., unit 108, Marina Bay, Sept. 16, $232,500.

Dorothy R. Cundiff to Ethan Robert Cundiff, 53.426 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 3, $232,000.

CMH Homes, Inc. to Brooke Lee Garrettson, 0.459 acre and 0.459 acre, Gills Creek District, Sept. 15, $218,523.

Ernest Browning Jr. to Aaron Baughan, lot 3, Emerald Bay Estates, Sept. 28, $210,000.

Carlton S. Dodge to Robert Scott Parcell, lot 15, Blackwater Shores, Sept. 29, $185,900.

Joseph Donald Dickey to William T. Hiatt, lot 39, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Sept. 29, $170,100.

Judith Lucado Cobble to John Marco Warner, unit 209, Shoreline Marina, Sept. 9, $155,000.

Burnt Chimney Properties Inc. to Wanda C. Whitlow, 3.478 acres, Gills Creek District, Sept. 18, $135,000.

Pauline Mitchell Chitwood to Lauren Cox, 1.258 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 15, $115,000.

Herman Marshall Craig Jr. to Lost Sailor LLC, 53.925 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 11, $113,000.

Barbara K. Duncan to Jerry S. Hopkins, lot 14, Franklin Land Company, Gills Creek District, Sept. 15, $91,000.

Thomas P. Davis to Paul A. Yeaman, lot 35, Lands End, Sept. 16, $75,000.

Jerry Michael Cobler to Keisha K. Merrill, 1 acre, Snow Creek District, Sept. 28, $69,000.

Jayne B. Defrees to John L. Witcher, 8.997 acres, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 10, $40,000.

James H. Dyer to Thomas Harkema, lot 14, The Waterfront, Sept. 9, $33,000.

Edward Drady to Kathleen McDaniel, lot 6, Sunnyside, Gills Creek District, Sept. 8, $18,500.

Timothy B. Fulk to Timothy B. Fulk, unit 613, Clubhouse Towners Bernard’s Landing, Sept. 16, $16,036.

EPJ Investments Inc. to William D. Ridgewell, lots 12 and 14, Hansen Farms, Gills Creek District, Sept. 21, $12,900.

EPJ Investments Inc. to Ronald D. Brown, lots 10 and 11, Hansen Farms, Gills Creek District, Sept. 21, $10,000.

Larry E. Donley to Anthony C. Servidio, lot 3, Fairway Bay, Sept. 30, $6,000.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics