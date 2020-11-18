Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in September (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Dana L. Jarvi, trustee, to Miachel D. Kraemer, lot 55, Park Place, Sept. 29, $840,000.
Gideon C. Huddle to Robert Ben Andrews, lots 12 and 12A, Lake Park Subdivision, Sept. 22, $655,000.
Thomas R. Heller to Gregory James Branic, lot 1, Woodland Cove, Sept. 28, $599,900.
Donna Milam Hard, trustee, to Andrew J. Cirillo, lot 12, Lakemount Subdivision, Sept. 25, $575,000.
Darlene Y. Gauthier to Jeffrey Carlson, 2.451 acres, Sept. 15, $570,000.
Thomas L. Gabbard to Matthew Kiser, lot 14A, Golfers Crossing, The Water’s Edge, Sept. 21, $562,000.
David L. Grantham to Mark F. Dudley, trustee, part lot 3, Board Land Subdivision, Sept. 2, $539,950.
Cynthia Hall to Eric Parrish, tract 6B, Bonaventure Estates, Sept. 23, $383,500.
C. Louisa Howarth, trustee, to Ronald Warner, lot 10, Royal Estates, Sept. 21, $369,900.
Adam R. Gragg to Allison L. Bruce, parcel, Sept. 16, $340,000.
Richard R. Johnson, co-trustee, to Paul Laaveg, unit 810, Sailors Cove, Sept. 25, $340,000.
Roger Lewis Hodgese to Marsha S. Fay, lot 31, Brookshire, Town of Rocky Mount, Sept. 30, $299,000.
James Wayne Hyatt to Robert A. Giannini, unit 5, Timberlake Crossing, Sept. 3, $286,000.
John F. Hoover to Christina L. Powell, 5.920 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 15, $284,000.
Ann Chandler Inge to Christopher Lee Sweeney, unit 4A, The Waterfront Townhouses, Gills Creek District, Sept. 10, $270,000.
Jeffrey G. Jamison to Kyla Collins Kelleher, 11.6663 acres, Gills Creek District, Sept. 16, $245,000.
Vaun M. Gott to Thomas J. Byrnes, 5.852 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 17, $235,000.
Dorothy M. Harter to Sherman Dale Mason, 10.6 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 21, $235,000.
Joanna Henretta to Stephen J. Mabry, trustee, unit 605, Highland Pointe, Sept. 15, $234,100.
Ima Jean Doges to Jessica F. Malaska, 2.786 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 8, $215,000.
Bobby Darryl Haskins to Andrew C. Duffey, 0.912 acre, Blackwater District, Sept. 17, $199,000.
Jason M. Hall to Tyler Thomas Agee, 3.776 acres, Blackwater District, Sept. 25, $55,000.
Guy Fredrick James to Monroe J. Stutts, 2.651 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 4, $38,900.
Margaret Lee Haines to Elvis Grant Witcher II, parcel, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 15, $37,000.
Brian C. Hamilton to Bobby C. Taylor, lot 16, Kings Court, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 3, $32,000.
Eric H. Ferguson to Glynn L. Dudley Jr., 5.192 acres, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 18, $15,000.
Thomas Edward Hunt to Joseph J. Kohnen, lot 1, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Blackwater District, Sept. 8, $6,000.
Travis S. Guess to Guess Lake House LLC, lot 26, The Waterfront, Sept. 24.
