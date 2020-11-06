Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in September (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Walter C. Arrington to Sean L. Shull, lot 11, Villages at Emerald Bay, Sept. 2, $750,000.
Wayne V. Armstrong to David Warren Farley, trustee, lot 83, Lakewood Forest, Sept. 1, $495,900.
Roberta Marion Badger to Howard W. Williams III, 11.5 acres and 5 acres, Blackwater District, Sept. 4, $445,000.
James Robin Adair to Thomas W. Cantwell, unit 213, Gangplank Pointe, Sept. 25, $420,000.
Saundra B. Bondurant to Michael J. Mercer, lots 13-15, Merriman Corporation Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Sept. 17, $370,000.
Michael K. Brooks to Michael B. Hurd, unit 411, South Pointe, Sept. 16, $308,000.
Harold R. Armstrong Jr. to Martin J. Oosterhuis, unit 608, Clubhouse Towers at Bernard’s Landing, Sept. 10, $291,000.
Harry S. Albert to Matthew Christopher Mauck, unit 106, Marina Bay, Sept. 18, $290,000.
Selma Johnson Akers to Justin P. Woodrow, 5.304 acres, Blue Ridge District, Sept. 10, $228,000.
David C. Aldridge to Elizabeth Marshall Burt, unit 1302, The Hillside, Sept. 16, $215,000.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to William T. Enzler, 2 acres, Union Hall District, Sept. 4, $189,950.
J. Kenneth Bowman to Everett Lance Janney, 5 acres, Sept. 30, $160,000.
Kenneth Wayne Broughman to Jennifer Lynn Magill, 0.821 acre, Sept. 22, $157,500.
Travis R. Beard to Teresa S. Graham, lot 8, Wedgewood, Sept. 16, $150,000.
BKC Properties to Tina M. Hedrick, 1 acre, Gills Creek District, Sept. 1, $150,000.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Annual Conference to Pleasant Hill Church, 1.430 acres and 4.349 acres, Rocky Mount District, and 5.669 acres, Snow Creek District, Sept. 21, $131,767.
Blackwater Springs LLC to Randolph Allen Redmond Jr., lots 3 and 4 Blackwater Springs, Blackwater District, Sept. 16, $130,000.
Marlene M. Agnew to Patricia C. Bailey, lot 34, Admirals Landing, Union Hall District, Sept. 10, $80,000.
Judy A. Arthur to Atlas Group Properties Inc., 0.17 acre and 0.42 acre, Rocky Mount District, Sept. 18, $69,000.
Benjamin W. Boone to Rebecca N. Silfo, 1.137 acres, Blue Ridge District, Sept. 15, $55,300.
Brenda A. Arrington to Robert Paul Harman, lot 201, Park Ridge East Subdivision, Sept. 14, $42,000.
Mark W. Blanchard to Francis Ryder, lot 90, The Boardwalk, Sept. 14, $36,000.
Francine D. Bennett, trustee, to Kenneth W. Woodie, lot 127, The Water’s Edge, Sept. 29, $32,500.
L. Douglas Baker to Daniel Dwayne Compton, tract 23 and interest in lot 20, Lakewood Acres, Gills Creek District, Sept. 28, $28,000.
Brams Inc. to Dogwood Hill Properties LLC, lot 2, Sunny Meadows, Boone District, Sept. 3, $27,517.
BKC Properties to Michelle L. Craighead, 6.71 acres, Sept. 9, $25,000.
The Alloy Group LLC to John Luther Smith, lot 37, The Cottages at Stone Mill, Town of Rocky Mount, Sept. 4, $12,500.
The Alloy Group LLC to Edwin W. France, trustee, lot 21, The Cottages at Stone Mill, Town of Rocky Mount, Sept. 18, $11,500.
