Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in October (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Denis A. Girard, trustee, to Gregory W. Broome, lot 4, Baywood, Oct. 29, $1,275,000.
James S. Gusso to Mary K. Roddy, lot 36, The Boardwalk, Oct. 26, $1,202,500.
Kenneth J. Hosford to Little Bear LLC, lot 42A, Winding Waters, Gills Creek District, Oct. 23, $950,000.
Cecil Olando Jamison II to Wyatt Smith, 6.267 acres, Union Hall District, Oct. 15, $875,000.
Mary V. Bowman Hanawalt to Levi Bowman, parcels, Oct. 6, $750,000.
James R. Lockerman Jr. to 412 Emerywood LLC, lot 10, Anthony Ford Subdivision, Oct. 13, $728,000.
Reo B. Hatfield Jr. to David Clyle Boggs, lot 10, Park Place, Oct. 7, $720,000.
Jeffrey Arthur Marsh to Andrew L. Burks, lot 13, Chestnut Pointe, Oct. 1, $700,000.
Robert W. Giannetta to Eric C. Sohovich, trustee, lot 386A, The Water's Edge, Union Hall District, Oct. 19, $652,000.
George J. Flint to David L. Wallenborn, lot 33, The Cottages at Contentment Island, Oct. 28, $600,000.
Duane A. Hall to Mark T. Bowen, lot 29, The Waterfront, Oct. 2, $535,000.
Douglas P. Lafleur to Don Lozo, tract 26, Forest Shores, Gills Creek District, Oct. 13, $524,900.
Steven D. Johnston to John Neil Hayes, tract 17, Blackwater Bend, Union Hall District, Oct. 13, $459,900.
Mark A. Lynch to Bradley Albert, lots, Blackwater Cove, Gills Creek District, Oct. 13, $395,000.
Christopher W. Gibson to Warren E. Chace, lot 5, The Waterfront, Oct. 13, $392,000.
Robert S. Hartsel Jr. to Robert McNichols, 111.2390 acres, Boone District, Oct. 16, $383,200.
John A. Hartford Jr. to Dennis M. Reimer, trustee, lot 10, The Inlet, Oct. 26, $370,000.
Barry Holl to Joan Correa-Quinones, 62.553 acres, Henry and partly Franklin counties, Oct. 19, $340,000.
Raymond A. Laughinghouse to Timothy L. Reedy, 70.797 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 5, $340,000.
Jean Foerster Gearing to Stephanie Lettao, unit 1116, The Woodlands, Oct. 19, $330,000.
JLT Management Group LLC to Therese A. Bray, unit 106, Dockside, Oct. 13, $327,000.
Todd J. Lockhart to Maymon Wesley Furrow Jr., revised lot 43, Teel Brooke Estates, Oct. 2, $307,000.
Maik Lee Greer to Walker James Investments LLC, lots, Oct. 13, $300,000.
Richard W. Harris to Bryan A. Rigg, 2.875 acres and parcel, Oct. 26, $280,000.
Bonnie M. Hubbard to Megan Hope Patterson, 2 acres, Oct. 5, $261,500.
Richard L. Kyle to Eric C. Smith, lot 15, Oak Hill Estates, Boone District, Oct. 7, $255,000.
Gloria Jayne Mason Gidcumb to Allen W. Hylton Jr., 63.168 acres, Snow Creek District, Oct. 26, $245,000.
Zachary Marshall to Abbey Leann Dillard, lot 14, The Cottages at Oak Ridge, Oct. 1, $235,000.
Christy A. Haymaker to William L. Hylton Jr., lot 4, Teelbrooke Estates, OCt. 8, $232,900.
Gail Flora Kidd to Heatherwood Properties Inc., tracts 1 and 2, Blackwater District, Oct. 13, $230,000.
James F. Fisher to Timothy E. Finley, lot 26, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Oct. 5, $230,000.
Benny R. Larue to Jarred K. Villareal, lot 38, Lakeshore Terrace Subdivision and 0.165 acre, Oct. 27, $221,000.
Evan Holiday to Jacob D. Turner, 0.805 acre, Gills Creek District, Oct. 29, $218,500.
Michael S. Furrow to Karen B. Anikis, lot 7, Tenderfoot Estates, Oct. 13, $152,900.
Rene O. Fonseca to Edith Saldana Trejo, 1.597 acres, 1.597 acres and 1.2 acres, Town of Boones Mill, Oct. 25, $150,000.
Thomas L. James to Michael Barton, 29 acres, Oct. 6, $150,000.
Joshua A. Guilliams to Austin Blake Mills, parcel, Town of Rocky Mount, Oct. 30, $134,500.
Kuuipo Properties LLC to Randolph Allen Redmond Jr., lot 5, Blackwater Springs, Blackwater District, Oct. 7, $130,000.
Marlbrook Properties LLC to Frye Construction LLC, 13.639 acres, Gills Creek District, Oct. 30, $119,950.
Victor Ledbetter to Fernando Miguel Barrie Medina, 6.134 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 5, $105,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County to Doylis Elaine Childress, lot 1, Sontag Woods Subdivision, Oct. 30, $90,000.
Jimmy Milton Houser to Roger L. Richards, tract 26, Otter Creek Farm, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 1, $90,000.
Ricky W. Hicks to Harry E. Tatoian Jr., unit 215, Stripers Landing, Oct. 2, $90,000.
Paul Stephen Fitzgerald to David Carl Weber, 14.161 acres and 35 acres, Snow Creek District, Oct. 13, $85,000.
Michael Brown Hylton to Richard Shane Boyd, 0.87 acre, Snow Creek District, Oct. 30, $85,000.
James R. Fike to Augustus B. Chidester, 32.995 acres, Boone District, Oct. 16, $80,000.
John William Goodhart Jr. to Munks LLC, parcel, Oct. 23, $75,000.
Lofton Leasing LLC to Duane Thomas Basham, lot 18, Kemp Crossing Subdivision, Oct. 22, $70,000.
Joseph E. Hubbard to Nicholas D. Groetsch, lot 9, The Lake PLace, Oct. 27, $65,000.
Jeffrey Ronald Greer to Mark L. Greer, trustee, 0.006 acre, Oct. 13, $62,200.
Lee Bank & Trust Co. to Liberty Land Group LLC, lot 22, Virginia Key, Oct. 8, $47,896.
John R. Gaylor to Theodore Hulse, lot 57, Sleepy Hollow, Oct. 13, $35,000.
Carlton Wayne Hodges to Kristi R. Miller, 5.738 acres, Boone District, Oct. 16, $30,000.
Anthony D. Leete to Charlie Matthews, 3.073 acres, Union Hall District, Oct. 14, $28,000.
Stacey Allison Pugh Jones to Sheryl P. Cobbs, 0.595 acre, Boone District, Oct. 23, $27,000.
Thomas R. Guthrie to Norbart E. Didlake, 12 acres, Boone District, Oct. 30, $24,000.
Hasemann Properties Inc. to Joel E. Howard, 11.59 acres, Rocky Mount District, Oct. 29, $23,000.
George J. French to Victor S. Cannaday, lot A23, Penhook Pointe, Union Hall District, Oct. 16, $18,000.