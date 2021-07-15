Cacao
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The death of a 7-year-old Franklin County boy on July 2 was due to blunt force trauma to the head, the Western District’s Medical Examiner’s O…
- Updated
School staff responded with presentations that explained policies that have been in place for years addressing treatment of transgender students and appreciation of cultural heritage.
- Updated
ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs wants to get the word out that the state has new vaccination require…
A Rocky Mount man has been charged with felony child abuse following the death of his 7-year-old grandchild, according to the Franklin County …
Franklin County is in its first year of more closely regulating short-term rentals, including at Smith Mountain Lake. The county supervisors and planning commission will be discussing the progress on the issue this month.
The son who mourned his father had become a father who mourned his son. Alcohol was making life's decisions, and badly; Hickory was facing the loss of his wife, his daughter and his job.
The Rocky Mount Town Council ended its moratorium on utility cutoffs due to nonpayment Monday evening. It was put in place last April to assis…
A Bedford County man who shot two family members after an argument over the merits of car manufacturers Ford versus Chevrolet in 2019 was sentenced in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday.
As political and cultural disputes flare across Virginia and elsewhere, here are some answers about what critical race theory is — and backstory of the political war that has engulfed the nation’s schools.
Northam extends increased child care assistance for Virginia; families may now have longer access to $1,000 per month for child care
Gov. Ralph Northam announced an extension for the Child Care Subsidy Program to help Virginia's working families with young children have access to child care.