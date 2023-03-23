THURSDAY, MARCH 30

The Fertilizer House presents “Mainline’’ at 7 p.m. at 679 Morgans Fork Road, Penhook. Call (540) 576-3413 for information or view the performance on FB @ The Fertilizer House .

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is staging its annual Easter Egg Hunt for ages 12 and younger at 2 p.m. at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post. More than 25,000 eggs will be hidden. Food trucks and vendors will be on site and there will be games, prizes and inflatables. The event is free. For information, call (540) 483-9293 or visit PlayFranklinCounty.com .

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

“GAMEFEST’’ staged by the SML Women’s Club is the club’s biggest annual fundraiser for local charities. For information, call Sally Sakayama, (540)-520-6233.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Conner Family, a bluegrass gospel quartet, performs at 7 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road Rocky Mount. A free-will offering will be taken for the World Hunger Auction, which helps feed the hungry through the following local, national and International organizations: Heifer International Church of the Brethren Global Food Initiative. Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House), Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna, Stepping Stone and His Cupboard. For information, call (540) 420-8241.