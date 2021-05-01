Callie
Later this summer, Harbor Freight Tools will be opening its 33rd store in Virginia and its first in Franklin County, according to company officials.
CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin Coun…
Franklin County-based Virginia Furniture Market announced plans Wednesday to build a 120,000-square-foot distribution facility on 8 acres alon…
Despite a weather forecast that called for heavy rain, more than 200 spectators attended the Moonshine Heritage Car Show at the Blue Ridge Ins…
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in March (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
Emma and Bill Parcell were among the dozens of residents who turned out to celebrate the official opening of the Ferrum Pedestrian Bridge alon…
The Franklin County Youth Livestock Show is set to return June 12 starting at 9 a.m.
A Rocky Mount man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.
It’s been a few weeks since Homestead Creamery’s renovated farm market has been open in Burnt Chimney, and feedback from customers has been po…