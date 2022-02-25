Tags
A Marine at the time of the shooting, Michael Brown made headlines in 2019 when an 18-day manhunt spanning multiple states for him unfolded — including an active shooter alert that temporarily paralyzed a Roanoke neighborhood.
John Robert Ebel, 51, is one of three relatives charged with abusing seven-year-old Hunter Wayne Cumbie, who was the grandson of Ebel’s wife and lived with the couple.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution supporting volunteerism on Feb. 15, but left out any recognition of the county’s …
FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Former Franklin County standout Briggs Parris, who is playing his final season of college basketball as a graduate transfer …
FERRUM—Grayson Chitwood drove a 1-1 pitch to left field for a game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday as Ferrum College r…
DANVILLE—Slow starts in the third and fourth quarters Saturday proved to be detrimental for Christian Heritage Academy in the Knights’ pursuit…
An effort to expand concerts and modify lots at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake was stalled on Feb. 15 by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
Empty Bowls, a longstanding tradition at Ferrum College, returns this year on March 13.
A group of actors from Franklin County High School came in third place over the weekend at the Region 6A West Regional Competition. The placin…
"He absolutely loved [owning the team], but additionally, he just loved baseball," his son said.