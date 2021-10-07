Cashew
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Recently, Carl Cline, the vice president and administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount, provided The Franklin News-…
The girlfriend of a man accused in a Franklin County murder told a judge Thursday that she had watched, too frightened to intervene, as he fatally strangled 58-year-old William Kirk Odell inside Odell’s home last March.
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School overcame an eight-point, halftime deficit Thursday by scoring all of its points after intermission for…
- Updated
The 34th annual Franklin County Band Classic steps off in C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field Saturday afternoon and 17 high…
- Updated
MONETA - Franklin County's Blue Ridge District football opener at Staunton River, scheduled for Friday (Oct.8) has been moved to Thursday (Oct.7).
- Updated
Ferrum College Associate Professor of Crop Science Tim Durham has been named a Global Farmer Network (GFN) Roundtable fellow. In this role, Du…
Franklin County’s first roundabout on a state road opened to traffic on Saturday. Vehicles traveling along Virginia 122 south of Westlake are …
- Updated
A second pubic hearing on a proposed stream-crossing permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline is scheduled for Tuesday night.
- Updated
According to Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, approximately 240 students and 50 staff members have now received re…
As in previous years, there will be traffic directors at each home to help with parking and docking, and each waterfront will be marked by a l…