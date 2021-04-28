Casper
Franklin County-based Virginia Furniture Market announced plans Wednesday to build a 120,000-square-foot distribution facility on 8 acres alon…
CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin Coun…
The Franklin County Youth Livestock Show is set to return June 12 starting at 9 a.m.
It’s been a few weeks since Homestead Creamery’s renovated farm market has been open in Burnt Chimney, and feedback from customers has been po…
A Rocky Mount man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.