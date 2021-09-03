Cause of bird deaths still unknown

When feeding birds, follow expert recommendations, such as those listed in Audubon International’s Guide to Bird Feeding.

Keep pets away from sick or dead wild birds.

Avoid handling wild birds. If necessary, wear disposable gloves or place an inverted plastic bag over a hand to avoid direct contact with the bird. Dispose of dead birds in a closed plastic bag in household trash. Alternatively, bird carcasses can be buried at least 3 feet to prevent any disease transmission to scavenging animals.

If any additional bird mortalities are observed in Virginia, submit a mortality event to the DWR via dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/bird-mortality-reporting-form/.

According to the DWR, bird mortality events are not uncommon. Several aspects make this particular event unique, including the extensive geographic scope, the duration of reported mortalities, and the fact that the initial reports were received from an urban area. The response and resulting recommendations to this and most all avian mortality events, however, is essentially the same.